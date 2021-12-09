Michigan Assistant Being Considered For Head Coaching Job

A little over a week ago, Broncon Mendenhall stepped down as head coach at Virginia and almost immediately, names began to pop up to replace him. The most prominent and perhaps likely name at the time was Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott. The talented play caller even flew to Charlottesville with his family to check things in out in what looked like the first steps to him becoming the new coach of the Cavaliers.

But apparently there was a snag per Richard Johnson.

Now, it appears that Virginia would like to get its hands on newly minted Broyles Award winner, Josh Gattis, per Matt Zenitz.

The third-year play caller at Michigan has done an incredible job this season, especially over the last three to four weeks. Michigan's offense has been explosive, efficient and frankly, dominant.

This is what happens when you win at the highest level — other teams come in and poach staff members. We saw former director of player personnel Courtney Morgan take the same position with Washington just a few days ago, and now it looks like Gattis may be on the move as well. A few other Michigan assistants may also get a look because of how successful their units were. Sherrone Moore, Mike Hart, Steve Clinkscale and even Mike Macdonald all exceeded expectations this fall and could be on the lists of other programs.