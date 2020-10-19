SI.com
WolverineDigest
Josh Ross Names Most Impressive Defensive Back

Eric Rutter

In order to exit Michigan's Week 1 test at Minnesota with the victory, the Wolverines will need a strong performance from a secondary that will be lead by senior Brad Hawkins at safety and not a lot of other returning experience.

Though he did play last year, Vincent Gray is still early on in his Michigan career, but he's made a lot of improvements of late. In fact, U-M linebacker Josh Ross has taken notice and is eager to see how his development over the offseason translates onto the field this fall.

Watch Ross talk about which members of the defensive backfield have caught his attention through fall camp. 

How do you think Michigan's secondary will perform against Minnesota? Who will be the most crucial defensive back? Let us know!

