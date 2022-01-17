Skip to main content

Michigan True Freshman Makes All-American Team

One of Michigan's rookie standouts has been recognized for his stellar play in year one in Ann Arbor.

After playing 479 snaps as a true freshman in 2021, Junior Colson has established himself as a major part of Michigan's defense moving forward.

junior colson

The 6-2, 225-pounder played well enough to be named to the Football Writers Association of American Freshman All-America Team. The short write up on Colson from the FWAA release explains exactly why he was recognized.

Michigan won the Big Ten title with its defense and true freshman Junior Colson was fourth on the team in tackles with 61 to go with two PBUs and three quarterback hurries. Colson is Michigan's first Freshman All-American since 2017 and its first on defense since 2015. 

Read More

Colson is going to be a major part of U-M's defense next year with so many contributors moving on from the unit. Defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald is going to lean on guys like Colson, fellow sophomore Rod Moore, versatile athlete RJ Moten and potentially some young guys in their first year. Having a regular contributor like Colson, who played so well as a rookie, will go a long way in 2022.

