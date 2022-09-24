Blake Corum's Big Day Pushes Michigan Past Maryland

It didn't go according to plan, at least on the scoreboard, but a win is a win, and Michigan is now 4-0 overall and 1-0 in the conference after beating Maryland 34-19.

With Donovan Edwards out again, Blake Corum was the standalone RB1 and he did not disappoint. The 5-8, 210-pounder carried the ball 30 times for 243 yards and two scores. He was called upon early and often and he was also able to do some damage into the second half and salt the game away for the Wolverines. Maryland tightened up on the run game early in the fourth quarter, but Corum would not be denied late as he scored a 47-yard touchdown with less than four minutes to play. He's such a solid back in every way and he proved that today when U-M really needed him. He averaged more than eight yards per carry and will certainly get the game ball.

Quarterback JJ McCarthy was good at times and shaky at times. He finished the day 18-of-26 for 220 yards and two touchdowns but also showed flashes of what earned him the reputation of being a little "too risky" with the ball. He almost got himself into big trouble twice while scrambling around and he fumbled the ball twice but didn't lose either of them. Through the air he found tight end Luke Schoonmaker more than anyone else (7 receptions, 72 yards, 1 touchdown), which is a great sign as Erick All is out injured. He also found five other receivers on the day including Roman Wilson on a 20-yard dart for a touchdown.

On defense the Wolverines were too porous at times. Most expected Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa to do some things through the air, and he did have a handful of nice plays on the day. He got loose a couple times with his legs and found some guys in open space on occasion, including on a fourth quarter touchdown that made the game a game again. He finished the day 20-of-30 for 207 yards and a touchdown. The Maryland signal caller was not sacked on the day, but did throw an interception to DJ Turner and RJ Moten. Maryland also had some spot success running the ball. The Terps finished the day with just 114 yards rushing on 3.7 yards per carry, but it was just good enough to keep the Terps balanced and in the game for most of the day.

After thumping three inferior opponents, Michigan needed almost the entire day to get a win against Maryland. That's not exactly the most encouraging sign as the Wolverines prepare for their first road game of the year next week, in Iowa City.