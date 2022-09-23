Preview And Action: Maryland Will Give Michigan Something To Think About

Michigan has been favored by as much as 51.5 during the first three weeks of the season and, even though U-M is a pretty big 17-point favorite over Maryland, the Terps will provide a challenge that the maize and blue simply haven't seen yet in 2022.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 pm ET

Where: Michigan Stadium — Ann Arbor, Michigan

TV: FOX

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Maryland On Offense

This should be the toughest air attack that Michigan faces in the first half of the season. Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa picked up where he left off a year ago, completing 77% of his throws for almost 900 yards and 6 touchdowns with 2 picks so far. He's working with three 100-yard receivers averaging around 15 yards per catch, and whose 5 scores account for almost 18% of their total catches. Maryland gets help from a backfield led by Roman Hemby, who has nearly 300 yards rushing while smoking defenses for 9.2 yards per tote. All of these skill targets can move very well in space.

Maryland On Defense

Through three games, the Terps have played similarly, and not necessarily in a good way. They have been looking out of sorts early on before mounting a comeback after halftime. The unit ranked just 13th in the Big Ten a year ago and is vulnerable through the air, allowing 520 yards to SMU and allowed 6 touchdowns in the last two games, in addition to a slew of penalties. Michigan has the power to open lanes against this front, and the speed at running back to move the chains on third down and keep the Terps' skill threats on the sideline.

Michigan vs. Maryland: Fast Facts

+ Maryland has not defeated a ranked team on the road sine 2017

+ Michigan's Blake Corum leads nation with 7 rushing touchdowns

+ Roman Hemby is 3rd nationally with 9.19 yards per rush

+ Michigan is 1st in pass efficiency defense and 3rd in total/pass defense

+ Tagovailoa is 3rd nationally with 77.3% completion mark

+ Michigan has won 50 of its last 54 conference openers

+ Terps defensive back Jakorian Bennett led Power 5 players with 16 pass breakups in 2021

+ Michigan is 50-8 when scoring first under Harbaugh and 14-16 when not

+ Maryland is Big Ten's only team to return all 5 O-line starters

+ Michigan is 58-4 under Harbaugh leading after 3 quarters and 5-20 when trailing after 3

+ Tagovailoa has thrown a TD in 18 of 20 games at Maryland

+ Michigan is 62-10 when scoring 20-plus under Harbaugh and 2-14 when scoring fewer

+ Maryland and Michigan are both at 100% scoring in the red zone

+ Maryland is at minus-0.33 turnover margin, 80th nationally

+ Michigan is plus-0.7 turnover margin, 39th nationally

+ Maryland receivers have a combined 6,117 yards and 85 touchdowns in their career

If You're A Betting Man...

All of the following betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MD: (+570) | MICH: (-850)

Spread: MD: +16.5 (-110) | MICH: -16.5 (-110)

Total: 64.5 — Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Michigan enters this contest as a sizable 17-point favorite and moneyline favorite of -850. The total points is above average at 64.5, but Michigan's defense has been among the best in the country thus far in 2022.

Betting Trends