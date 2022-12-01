BREAKING: Harbaugh, Manuel Release Statement On Mazi Smith Situation

Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh and athletic director Warde Manuel released statements on Thursday regarding the situation with Mazi Smith.

Statement from Michigan Athletic Director Warde Manuel

We are aware of the charge against Mazi from a traffic stop back in October. Mazi was honest, forthcoming and cooperative from the very beginning and is a tremendous young man. He is not and never has been considered a threat to the University or community.

Based on the information communicated to us, we will continue to allow the judicial process to play out. Mazi will continue to participate as a member of the team.

I have respect for our judicial process and with that respect brings confidence that a fair and just resolution is forthcoming. Mazi’s character and the trust that he has earned over the past four years will continue to be considered throughout the process.

According to Washtenaw County court records that were filed yesterday, November 30, 2022, Michigan football defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing a felony weapons charge.