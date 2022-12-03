Skip to main content

Michigan Football vs. Purdue, Big Ten Title Game, Mazi Smith, Blake Corum, Cade McNamara

Michigan is marching toward 13-0 and another Big Ten title.

In what should've been a busy week because of the upcoming Big Ten Championship game, the news cycle was instead flooded by breaking news. Michigan's star running back Blake Corum will be getting surgery on his left knee that will cause him to miss the rest of the season. Former U-M quarterback Cade McNamara announced his transfer to Iowa. And finally, Michigan captain and starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is now facing weapons charges after being pulled over with a gun in the car in an incident that took place all the way back in October. Michigan is obviously playing a huge game on Saturday, but instead these items dominated the headlines.

On the field, Michigan is favored by 16.5 points over Purdue and is expected to handle the Boilers. Michigan's rushing attack, even without Corum, should be effective as should JJ McCarthy through the air after picking up a ton of confidence against the Buckeyes in Columbus.

