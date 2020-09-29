Michael Onwenu Shining Early For New England Patriots

Most sixth or seventh round picks just hope to make the roster. That makes Michael Onwenu an early success story.

Big Mike was drafted by the New England Patriots with pick No. 182 in the sixth round and he's now starting at guard. Not only is he starting, he's shining. Through the first three weeks of the season, Onwenu is the best rookie in the league regardless of position per Pro Football Focus.

At 6-3, 350 pounds, Onwenu definitely has the size to excel in the NFL, but there were question marks on him coming out of Michigan. Through three weeks, he has alleviated all concerns. Genna Rose leads our discussion of just why and how Onwenu is doing so well for the Pats.