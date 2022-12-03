Skip to main content

UPDATE: Mike Morris' Health Status

Michigan sack leader Mike Morris has been battling a nagging injury for a couple weeks now.

As the Wolverines prepare to play against Purdue in the Big Ten title game, they're doing so without sack leader Mike Morris. Big No. 90 is on the field but in street clothes as his fellow defensive linemen warm up in preparation for tonight's contest. 

Morris, who hasn't been 100% for at least three weeks now, still leads the Wolverines with 7.5 sacks. He's also been very stout when setting the edge and containing the run at 6-6, 292 pounds. 

