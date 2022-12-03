UPDATE: Mike Morris' Health Status

As the Wolverines prepare to play against Purdue in the Big Ten title game, they're doing so without sack leader Mike Morris. Big No. 90 is on the field but in street clothes as his fellow defensive linemen warm up in preparation for tonight's contest.

Morris, who hasn't been 100% for at least three weeks now, still leads the Wolverines with 7.5 sacks. He's also been very stout when setting the edge and containing the run at 6-6, 292 pounds.