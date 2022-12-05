Michigan Captain Announces Return For Fifth Year

The good news just keeps coming in you're a Michigan Football fan. Not only did the Wolverines just capture the Big Ten Championship for the second-straight season, veteran defensive back Mike Sainristil also announced that he would be returning for his fifth season in Ann Arbor.

"I want to start off by thanking Coach Harbaugh and the University of Michigan for an amazing four years. The opportunity coach gave me when he offered was one that changed my life beyond football. My family and I can't thank you enough coach! The season is not over, in fact, it's just getting started. Just like my time here at the University. With that being said, I will be back for my 5th year as a Wolverine and won't be entering my name in the 2023 NFL Draft after the season. Team 143, let's finish the mission and bring the big one home. Go Blue! Hail to the Victors!"

Here's a look at Sainristil's senior production so far, via MGoBlue.com:

Senior (2022)

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches and media)

• Twice shared Defensive Player of the Week honors following the wins over Colorado State and at Ohio State

• Shared Defensive Player of the Game honors for his performance at Indiana

• Started at nickel against Colorado State (Sept. 3) and made three solo tackles including a sack

• Started at the nickel spot against Hawaii (Sept. 10) and made one solo tackle

• Recorded a tackle for loss among three stops in a start against UConn (Sept. 17)

• Stuffed the stat sheet against Maryland (Sept. 24), producing eight tackles including two for loss with a seven-yard sack and also broke up a pass

• Played on special teams and from the nickel spot, added four tackles at Iowa (Oct. 1)

• Started at the nickel spot and broke up two passes to go along with four tackles at Indiana (Oct. 8)

• Made a solo tackle and broke up a pass playing the nickel spot against Penn State (Oct. 15)

• From the starting nickel spot, broke up a pass and made two tackles against Michigan State (Oct. 29)

• Contributed five tackles including a split-TFL starting from his nickel spot at Rutgers (Nov. 5)

• Against Nebraska (Nov. 12), started as the nickel and made five tackles

• Contributed five stops from his starting nickel position against Illinois (Nov. 19)

• Delivered seven tackles and broke up a pair of passes from the nickel spot at Ohio State (Nov. 26)