Injuries Report: Dax Hill And Quinn Nordin On The Mend

Coming into Michigan's Week 1 game against Minnesota, the Wolverines entered the contest mostly healthy. Nick Eubanks did not play for U-M on Saturday, and Cameron McGrone also played with a cast on his left arm, but the squad started out healthy for the most part.

After the game, head coach Jim Harbaugh confirmed that both Daxton Hill and Quinn Nordin could be added to the injury report.

"Dax had to leave the game [and is] being evaluated," Harbaugh said. "We'll see where that is. Quinn Nordin has been working through something. Got healthy and then kind of had a little bit of a setback during the week. I think he'll be fine going forward."

According to Coach Harbaugh, Nordin had an injury that he was dealing with during practice that was reaggravated ahead of kickoff. Because Nordin was not available, Michigan kept going to oft-reliable kicker Jake Moody for field goals, but he was able to connect on a single attempt and went 0-3 on the day. Later in the press conference, Harbaugh mentioned that Nordin was close to returning to action and could possibly be ready for U-M's matchup with Michigan State this weekend.

As for Hill, the sophomore safety drew the assignment of covering Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman early in the game. Hill was effective in limiting Bateman's productivity when in the game and made three tackles but had to leave at one point and did not return. Makari Paige got into the game in relief duty for Hill and made three stops of his own.

Though Michigan State was not overly effective on offense against Rutgers, it will be important for Michigan's secondary to have as much time playing together as possible before facing more potent offenses like Ohio State.

Additionally, Andrew Stueber left the Minnesota game in the second half and was replaced by Zak Zinter, though his injury is not believed to be serious, and he should be good to go for Week 2 against the Spartans.

Who do you think Michigan most needs in its lineup against Michigan State? Who can the Wolverines not afford to miss? Let us know!