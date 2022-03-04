Skip to main content

NFL Combine: Hassan Haskins Looks Impressive Early

He helped lead Michigan to a win over Ohio State and a Big Ten Championship, now he's turning heads at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.

Hassan Haskins wasn't the most sought-after prospect in the 2018 recruiting class when he committed to Michigan. In fact, the former three-star prospect was rated near the bottom of Michigan's class - along with guys like Ronnie Bell and Jake Moody.

Not one for seeking the spotlight or offering soundbites, Haskins allowed his play on the football field to do most of the talking for him during his impressive four-year career at U-M. Haskins capped off his career by averaging 143 yards and 2.0 touchdowns per game over the final four games of the 2021 regular season - including a whopping five touchdowns against Ohio State. 

Based on all he accomplished at U-M, it isn't surprising to see that Haskins is once again turning heads at this year's NFL Scouting Combine. At 6-2, 228 pounds, Haskins is officially the biggest back in this year's draft class - backing up that size when he knocked out 27-reps of 225 pounds on Friday afternoon. 

Not surprisingly, Haskins finished top among the RB group. 

As far as what he's looking to accomplish at this year's combine, Haskins says his mission is to prove he belongs in the NFL.

“Just prove to everybody I can be that back in the NFL and I can play,” Haskins said Thursday at the combine. “I’m a power back, but I’ve got everything in the tool bag. I like being the hammer not the nail. I like going through people.”

NFL Combine: Hassan Haskins Looks Impressive Early

