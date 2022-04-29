BREAKING: Aidan Hutchinson Drafted No. 2 Overall

Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson was selected in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall pick. That's right — Hutchinson is officially a Lion. Now Michigan fans know exactly how to root for him next fall.

Those U-M fans have known that Hutchinson is truly an elite prospect for a long time and now the entire NFL world knows it as evidenced by his draft position. The Michigan single-season sack record holder started out as a developmental type of prospect in high school but grew and blossomed into a true force and a potential No. 1 overall pick. After the season, there was some jockeying at the top of draft boards, but Hutchinson remained as one of the elite players in all of college football. In fact, most draft experts have him graded as the best player on the board, but the Jacksonville Jaguars saw it just a bit differently taking edge Travon Walker first overall. Either way, Hutch is now a Lion after being taken second.

Nothing is guaranteed in the draft, but Hutchinson appears to have an extremely high floor because of his approach, work ethic, production and overall athleticism. He really can do it all on the football field and he's going to push himself to be the best he can be just like he did while at Michigan. He's also going to be an asset in the locker room and a pillar of doing things the right way off the field. Hutchinson himself is just ready to be picked and really doesn't care where he goes.

"The team that takes me is going to get a whole ballplayer,” he recently told Outkick.com. If you're a Michigan fan, you already knew that.

The entire release from the University of Michigan can be read below:



With the second pick in the 2022 NFL Draft held at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, the Detroit Lions selected University of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson. The Lions used very little of their allotted time to keep the Plymouth native and Divine Child High School product close to home for the foreseeable future.

He became the 11th Wolverine to be selected in the top five of a professional football draft and the highest pick since OT Jake Long was the No. 1 overall selection of the Miami Dolphins in the 2008 NFL Draft.

Hutchinson became the highest-drafted defender in school history. He is the fifth Wolverine to be chosen first or second in a professional draft, joining OT Jake Long (No. 1, Miami Dolphins, 2008 NFL), OT Tom Mack (No. 2, Los Angeles Rams, 1966 NFL), end Elmer Madar (No. 1, Miami Seahawks, 1947 AAFC) and RB Tom Harmon (No. 1, Chicago Bears, 1941 NFL).

Hutchinson is the 33rd Wolverine to be drafted by the Lions franchise. He is the third player to be chosen in the first round by the organization, joining OT Jeff Backus (18th pick, 2001 draft) and RB Bob Westfall (5th pick, 1942 draft).

A two-time captain (2020-21), Hutchinson leaves Ann Arbor as one of the most decorated players in school history. He helped create a culture and atmosphere that allowed Michigan to capture the Big Ten Championship in 2021 and become the first team to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff, receiving a bid to the Orange Bowl against eventual national champion Georgia. The Wolverines finished the year ranked third in both national polls.

On the field, Hutchinson led the defensive line with 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for loss, 14.0 sacks, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and three pass breakups during the 2021 season. He was the Big Ten leader and was third nationally in sacks per game (1.0 avg.). In the biggest game of the season, Hutchinson dominated Ohio State to the tune of three sacks and a record 15 quarterback pressures.

He was runner-up for the 2021 Heisman Memorial Trophy, becoming just the fourth defensive player in the 87-year history of the award to finish first or second in the final voting. A 2021 consensus first-team All-American, Hutchinson won the Lott IMPACT Trophy, the Rotary Lombardi Award, Ted Hendricks Award and was the co-recipient of the 2021 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year. He earned All-Big Ten first team honors and collected the Nagurski-Woodson Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year and the Smith-Brown Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year. Hutchinson was voted as the Bo Schembechler Most Valuable Player of the 2021 team.

Academically, he graduated with a degree in applied exercise science. Hutchinson was a 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-American first team and earned Academic All-Big Ten honors three times (2019-21). He was selected as a 2021 National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame Scholar-Athlete and was a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy presented to the top student-athlete in college football.

Notes:

• With the selection of Hutchinson, a Michigan player has been selected in 84 consecutive NFL Drafts (1938 to present), continuing the program’s NCAA record streak among its peers.

• Hutchinson became the 50th NFL first-round pick in school history.

• He is the 12th player chosen in the top five picks of the draft (AAFC, AFL and NFL drafts).

• Hutchinson is the 40th player drafted during head coach Jim Harbaugh’s tenure, including the seventh first-round pick.

• Hutchinson is the fourth Wolverine defensive end selected in the first round in the past six drafts: Kwity Paye (2021, Colts), Rashan Gary (2019, Packers) and Taco Charlton (Cowboys, 2017).

• He is the seventh Michigan defensive end chosen in the first round of the NFL Draft (1980-current).