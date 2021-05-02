Michigan Football Staffer Takes Jab At Spartans

It wasn't a great outing for the Michigan State Spartans at the 2021 NFL draft, and a lot of Michigan fans took notice.

It's been a bit of a tough stretch for the Michigan State Spartans over the last week.

The rough week began when the top basketball prospect in the 2022 recruiting class - Emoni Bates - decommitted from the Spartans and reopened his recruitment. The rough week continued as the NFL draft came and went without a single Spartan selected, which would be the first time in 80 years that a Michigan State Spartan failed to have their name called in the draft. Michigan State would join Rutgers as the only two Big Ten football programs without a player selected in the 2021 draft.

On the flip side, the Michigan Wolverines once again had a strong showing in the NFL draft. All in all, the Michigan would have eight players selected in the draft - including a first-round pick with Kwity Paye (defensive end). Michigan's eight draft picks were second only to Ohio State's 10 draft picks within the Big Ten conference.

Naturally, Michigan fans couldn't help but bask in the Spartan misery of the last week. However, it wasn't just Michigan fans who took joy in Michigan State's misfortune - it was also Michigan players and staff members.

Upon hearing the news of Emoni Bates decommitting from Michigan State, Michigan's seven-foot center Hunter Dickinson sent out this hilarious tweet.

At the conclusion of the NFL Draft, Ryan Osborn - a defensive assistant for the Michigan Football program - followed in Dickinson's footsteps.

It's safe to say that the heated in-state rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State is still alive and well.