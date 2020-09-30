SI.com
Bigger Loss: Ambry Thomas Or Nico Collins?

BrandonBrown

With each passing day it became less and less likely that Nico Collins and Ambry Thomas would rejoin the Wolverines and as of yesterday, Wolverine Digest confirmed that Thomas is officially done at U-M. With Collins, no official word has been unearthed, but the buzz is that he's off to the league as well.

Both were set to have big senior years while providing a ton of leadership to groups that could use some guidance. There's no doubt that they'll both be missed, but who will be missed more? Genna Rose asks the questions while Eric Rutter and myself attempt to provide answers.

MichiganFan141985
MichiganFan141985

That's tough but I would say Ambry Thomas I think we're deeper at recievers than Cornerback. I think we'll miss Nico's leadership but I feel Ronnie Bell can step up into that role. Other than Vincent Gray we don't have any other experience at CB.

