Bigger Loss: Ambry Thomas Or Nico Collins?

With each passing day it became less and less likely that Nico Collins and Ambry Thomas would rejoin the Wolverines and as of yesterday, Wolverine Digest confirmed that Thomas is officially done at U-M. With Collins, no official word has been unearthed, but the buzz is that he's off to the league as well.

Both were set to have big senior years while providing a ton of leadership to groups that could use some guidance. There's no doubt that they'll both be missed, but who will be missed more? Genna Rose asks the questions while Eric Rutter and myself attempt to provide answers.