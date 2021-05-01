BREAKING: Nico Collins Selected In Third Round
Name: Nico Collins
Selection: Houston Texans — Rd. 3, Pk. 89
Position: WR
Height/Weight: 6-4, 222 pounds
College Career Highlights:
Receiving
• Catches: 6, 3x (last at Indiana, Nov. 23, 2019)
• Yards: 165, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)
• Touchdowns: 3, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)
• Long: 76, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)
At Michigan
• Three-time letterwinner (2017-18-19)
• Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2018; coaches and media, 2019)
• Recipient of the 2018 Team Most Improved Player (Offense) Award
• Appeared in 29 games in his career with 22 starts
• Caught 78 passes for 1,388 yards with 13 touchdowns in his career
Junior (2019)
• Appeared in 12 games with 10 starts at wide receiver; caught 37 passes for 729 yards with a team-leading seven touchdowns and a Big Ten-leading 19.7 yards per catch to earn his third varsity letter
• Named the team's Offensive Player of the Year
• Named to Pro Football Focus College's All-Big Ten Team on offense (honorable mention, wide receiver)
• Named Offensive Player of the Game for his performance against Iowa
• Featured in Pro Football Focus College National Team of the Week for his performance against Indiana
• Named to Pro Football Focus College All-Big Ten Team (wide receiver) for his performance against Indiana
• Twice named co-Offensive Player of the Game for his performances at Maryland, at Indiana
• Caught three passes for 49 yards with one touchdown against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31)
• Made two receptions for 32 yards against Army (Sept. 7)
• Turned three receptions into 66 yards at Wisconsin (Sept. 21)
• Made two catches for 59 yards including a 48-yard touchdown against Rutgers (Sept. 28)
• Totaled 63 yards on three catches against Iowa (Oct. 5) including a 51-yarder
• Led the team with 89 yards on six grabs at Penn State (Oct. 19)
• Hauled in a 16-yard touchdown against Notre Dame (Oct. 26)
• Caught one touchdown as part of a three-catch, 45-yard day against Michigan State (Nov. 16)
• Had a career day at Indiana (Nov. 23) with 165 receiving yards and three touchdowns
• Totaled 32 yards on two receptions against Ohio State (Nov. 30)
• Caught four passes for 48 yards in a start against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1)
Sophomore (2018)
• Appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts at wide receiver with 38 receptions for 632 yards and six touchdowns; earned his second varsity letter
• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches)
• Recipient of the Team Most Improved Player (Offense) Award
• Earned his first career start against Notre Dame (Sept. 1) and caught three passes for 66 yards including a new career-long 52-yard reception
• Caught his first career touchdown in another start against Western Michigan (Sept. 8), a 44-yard reception
• Caught a three-yard pass against SMU (Sept. 15)
• Caught two passes for 28 yards against Nebraska (Sept. 22)
• Caught a career-high six passes totaling 73 yards at Northwestern (Sept. 29)
• Made a 51-yard reception against Maryland (Oct. 6)
• Led the team with four receptions and 31 yards against Wisconsin (Oct. 13)
• Caught three passes totaling 24 yards, including a six-yard touchdown strike, at Michigan State (Oct. 20)
• Hauled in both of his targets against Penn State (Nov. 3), totaling 53 yards
• Caught two touchdowns on three receptions for 56 total yards at Rutgers (Nov. 10)
• Totaled 32 yards on three catches against Indiana (Nov. 17)
• Caught four passes for 91 yards with two touchdowns, his second multi-touchdown effort as a Wolverine, at Ohio State (Nov. 24), including a 43-yard connection with Joe Milton
• Brought in five passes for a total of 80 yards against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29)
Freshman (2017)
• Played in four games with one start, and made three catches for 27 yards
• Made his first career reception for 12 yards against Rutgers (Oct. 12)
• Caught two passes for 15 yards in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina (Jan. 1)