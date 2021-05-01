BREAKING: Nico Collins Selected In Third Round

Name: Nico Collins

Selection: Houston Texans — Rd. 3, Pk. 89

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-4, 222 pounds

College Career Highlights:

Receiving

• Catches: 6, 3x (last at Indiana, Nov. 23, 2019)

• Yards: 165, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)

• Touchdowns: 3, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)

• Long: 76, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)



At Michigan

• Three-time letterwinner (2017-18-19)

• Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2018; coaches and media, 2019)

• Recipient of the 2018 Team Most Improved Player (Offense) Award

• Appeared in 29 games in his career with 22 starts

• Caught 78 passes for 1,388 yards with 13 touchdowns in his career



Junior (2019)

• Appeared in 12 games with 10 starts at wide receiver; caught 37 passes for 729 yards with a team-leading seven touchdowns and a Big Ten-leading 19.7 yards per catch to earn his third varsity letter

• Named the team's Offensive Player of the Year

• Named to Pro Football Focus College's All-Big Ten Team on offense (honorable mention, wide receiver)

• Named Offensive Player of the Game for his performance against Iowa

• Featured in Pro Football Focus College National Team of the Week for his performance against Indiana

• Named to Pro Football Focus College All-Big Ten Team (wide receiver) for his performance against Indiana

• Twice named co-Offensive Player of the Game for his performances at Maryland, at Indiana

• Caught three passes for 49 yards with one touchdown against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31)

• Made two receptions for 32 yards against Army (Sept. 7)

• Turned three receptions into 66 yards at Wisconsin (Sept. 21)

• Made two catches for 59 yards including a 48-yard touchdown against Rutgers (Sept. 28)

• Totaled 63 yards on three catches against Iowa (Oct. 5) including a 51-yarder

• Led the team with 89 yards on six grabs at Penn State (Oct. 19)

• Hauled in a 16-yard touchdown against Notre Dame (Oct. 26)

• Caught one touchdown as part of a three-catch, 45-yard day against Michigan State (Nov. 16)

• Had a career day at Indiana (Nov. 23) with 165 receiving yards and three touchdowns

• Totaled 32 yards on two receptions against Ohio State (Nov. 30)

• Caught four passes for 48 yards in a start against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1)



Sophomore (2018)

• Appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts at wide receiver with 38 receptions for 632 yards and six touchdowns; earned his second varsity letter

• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches)

• Recipient of the Team Most Improved Player (Offense) Award

• Earned his first career start against Notre Dame (Sept. 1) and caught three passes for 66 yards including a new career-long 52-yard reception

• Caught his first career touchdown in another start against Western Michigan (Sept. 8), a 44-yard reception

• Caught a three-yard pass against SMU (Sept. 15)

• Caught two passes for 28 yards against Nebraska (Sept. 22)

• Caught a career-high six passes totaling 73 yards at Northwestern (Sept. 29)

• Made a 51-yard reception against Maryland (Oct. 6)

• Led the team with four receptions and 31 yards against Wisconsin (Oct. 13)

• Caught three passes totaling 24 yards, including a six-yard touchdown strike, at Michigan State (Oct. 20)

• Hauled in both of his targets against Penn State (Nov. 3), totaling 53 yards

• Caught two touchdowns on three receptions for 56 total yards at Rutgers (Nov. 10)

• Totaled 32 yards on three catches against Indiana (Nov. 17)

• Caught four passes for 91 yards with two touchdowns, his second multi-touchdown effort as a Wolverine, at Ohio State (Nov. 24), including a 43-yard connection with Joe Milton

• Brought in five passes for a total of 80 yards against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29)



Freshman (2017)

• Played in four games with one start, and made three catches for 27 yards

• Made his first career reception for 12 yards against Rutgers (Oct. 12)

• Caught two passes for 15 yards in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina (Jan. 1)

