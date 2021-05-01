FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/BaseballSI.com
Search

BREAKING: Nico Collins Selected In Third Round

The former Wolverine had his name called on day two of the NFL draft.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

Name: Nico Collins

Selection: Houston Texans — Rd. 3, Pk. 89

Position: WR

Height/Weight: 6-4, 222 pounds

College Career Highlights:

Receiving
• Catches: 6, 3x (last at Indiana, Nov. 23, 2019)
• Yards: 165, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)
• Touchdowns: 3, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)
• Long: 76, at Indiana (Nov. 23, 2019)

At Michigan
• Three-time letterwinner (2017-18-19)
• Two-time All-Big Ten honoree (honorable mention, coaches, 2018; coaches and media, 2019)
• Recipient of the 2018 Team Most Improved Player (Offense) Award
• Appeared in 29 games in his career with 22 starts
• Caught 78 passes for 1,388 yards with 13 touchdowns in his career

Junior (2019)
• Appeared in 12 games with 10 starts at wide receiver; caught 37 passes for 729 yards with a team-leading seven touchdowns and a Big Ten-leading 19.7 yards per catch to earn his third varsity letter
• Named the team's Offensive Player of the Year
• Named to Pro Football Focus College's All-Big Ten Team on offense (honorable mention, wide receiver)
• Named Offensive Player of the Game for his performance against Iowa
• Featured in Pro Football Focus College National Team of the Week for his performance against Indiana
• Named to Pro Football Focus College All-Big Ten Team (wide receiver) for his performance against Indiana
• Twice named co-Offensive Player of the Game for his performances at Maryland, at Indiana
• Caught three passes for 49 yards with one touchdown against Middle Tennessee State (Aug. 31)
• Made two receptions for 32 yards against Army (Sept. 7)
• Turned three receptions into 66 yards at Wisconsin (Sept. 21)
• Made two catches for 59 yards including a 48-yard touchdown against Rutgers (Sept. 28)
• Totaled 63 yards on three catches against Iowa (Oct. 5) including a 51-yarder
• Led the team with 89 yards on six grabs at Penn State (Oct. 19)
• Hauled in a 16-yard touchdown against Notre Dame (Oct. 26)
• Caught one touchdown as part of a three-catch, 45-yard day against Michigan State (Nov. 16)
• Had a career day at Indiana (Nov. 23) with 165 receiving yards and three touchdowns
• Totaled 32 yards on two receptions against Ohio State (Nov. 30)
• Caught four passes for 48 yards in a start against Alabama in the Vrbo Citrus Bowl (Jan. 1)

Sophomore (2018)
• Appeared in all 13 games with 11 starts at wide receiver with 38 receptions for 632 yards and six touchdowns; earned his second varsity letter
• All-Big Ten selection (honorable mention, coaches)
• Recipient of the Team Most Improved Player (Offense) Award
• Earned his first career start against Notre Dame (Sept. 1) and caught three passes for 66 yards including a new career-long 52-yard reception
• Caught his first career touchdown in another start against Western Michigan (Sept. 8), a 44-yard reception
• Caught a three-yard pass against SMU (Sept. 15)
• Caught two passes for 28 yards against Nebraska (Sept. 22)
• Caught a career-high six passes totaling 73 yards at Northwestern (Sept. 29)
• Made a 51-yard reception against Maryland (Oct. 6)
• Led the team with four receptions and 31 yards against Wisconsin (Oct. 13)
• Caught three passes totaling 24 yards, including a six-yard touchdown strike, at Michigan State (Oct. 20)
• Hauled in both of his targets against Penn State (Nov. 3), totaling 53 yards
• Caught two touchdowns on three receptions for 56 total yards at Rutgers (Nov. 10)
• Totaled 32 yards on three catches against Indiana (Nov. 17)
• Caught four passes for 91 yards with two touchdowns, his second multi-touchdown effort as a Wolverine, at Ohio State (Nov. 24), including a 43-yard connection with Joe Milton
• Brought in five passes for a total of 80 yards against Florida in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl (Dec. 29)

Freshman (2017)
• Played in four games with one start, and made three catches for 27 yards
• Made his first career reception for 12 yards against Rutgers (Oct. 12)
• Caught two passes for 15 yards in the Outback Bowl against South Carolina (Jan. 1)

nico collins
Football

BREAKING: Nico Collins Selected In Third Round

jalen mayfield
Football

BREAKING: Jalen Mayfield Selected In Third Round

Michigan Center Hunter Dickinson
Basketball

Michigan's Hunter Dickinson Takes Subtle Jab At Sparty

courtney morgan
Football

Here's Exactly What Michigan Is Getting In Courtney Morgan

Kwity Paye
Football

BREAKING: Kwity Paye Selected In First Round

juwan howard
Football

LISTEN: Ep. 13: Juwan Howard's Pitches, Jim Harbaugh's Post-Spring Game Words, The Michigan Stadium Experience, More

tom brady
Football

Former NFL Coach Tells Story Of Passing On Tom Brady

jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh Discusses The Quarterbacks, The Defense And His New Coaching Staff