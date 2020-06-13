WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Opinion Roundtable: Nico Collins And The No. 1

Brandon Brown

At Michigan, The No. 1 is typically reserved for superstar wide receivers. Anthony Carter, Braylon Edwards, Devin Funchess and Derrick Alexander are just a few former Wolverine standouts who have sported numero uno.

For three years, Nico Collins has made the No. 4 famous, but now, he's getting ready to embark on his senior campaign as Michigan's No. 1 receiver. Should his jersey number match? We discus...

Brandon Brown

As an artistic, visually driven person who has drawn pictures and created digital art of various athletes for more than 30 years, I really like uniforms, jersey numbers, accessories and shoes and cleats. That world resinates with me.

With that said, I'm cool with Collins switching to No. 1 if he and the coaches think he's deserving. The No. 1 is special at Michigan even though several players have worn it since Jim Harbaugh took over. Senior cornerback Ambry Thomas is wearing it right now, so obviously it's not quite the special badge of honor we often think of it as, but it's still noteworthy for a receiver.

If Collins came trotting out against Washington with the No. 1 jersey on, it would be a big deal. As Steve will mention, putting that number on could have two effects and I think it would be positive for the hardworking, mature and focused Collins during his senior campaign.

Steve Deace

I can see how donning that illustrious number could provide extra motivation or undue pressure. And not knowing Nico I have no idea how he’d respond. So I think you have to trust the coaches to know if this would give him a legacy to live up to, or impose a standard on him his production thus far hasn’t earned. I’d also be attracted to the idea of turning his current number into a legacy number for WRs. 

Eric Rutter

When it comes to Michigan players and jersey numbers, I have a long-held belief that players should choose one number and perform well enough that fans will associate said player with that number down the road. In terms of wide receivers, when I think of No. 82, Amara Darboh comes to mind because of his strong junior and senior campaigns. If he would have switched to the No. 1 after his junior season, his memory would float between two numbers. In this situation, Nico Collins established himself with the No. 4 on his jersey, and he should continue etching his Michigan legacy with the same number. Call it an antiquated mindset, but only an absolutely dominant season should warrant a mid-career jersey number switch to No. 1 as a receiver, and Collins did not have that type of season in 2019. 

Michael Spath

Jim Harbaugh hasn't treated the No. 1 jersey with any reverie. During his time, a linebacker (Jordan Anthony), a receiver (Kekoa Crawford) and, currently, a cornerback (Ambry Thomas) have all donned the No. 1. However, that doesn't mean it's not special and if I was Collins, I'd ask for it. 

Why? 

While we might always say - make the No. 4 jersey special, the fact is, there have been lots of greats at U-M over the past 20 years and no one's number really stands out the way No. 1 does. And when we talk about that famed jersey, it's easy to recite the men that wore it with distinguish - AC, McMurtry, Alexander, Terrell, Edwards. Collins could add his name to that legendary list with a switch and an All-American season. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three New Names: Arkansas State Red Wolves

Michigan should be a big time favorite over Arkansas State but these few players will be counted on to try to pull the massive upset.

Brandon Brown

Michigan's Pass Defense Has Been Big Ten's Best Since 2015

The Wolverines have been a serious thorn in the side of opponents' passing attacks since Jim Harbaugh arrived.

Jake Sage

Denard Robinson: Past And Future

Former Michigan superstar Denard Robinson has been hired by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brandon Brown

by

CJK5H

Make A Choice: Easy Win Or Good Game

If Michigan's schedule is altered, how would you like it to be handled?

Brandon Brown

by

MORandy

Four Michigan Baseball Players Selected In 2020 MLB Draft

The Michigan baseball program had the second-most players selected in the five-round 2020 MLB Draft with pitcher Jeff Criswell leading the way.

Eric Rutter

Five-star 2022 Offensive Lineman Julian Armella Praises Ed Warinner

Recently, Michigan made the top 10 for one of the most coveted 2022 offensive line prospects in the country in five-star Julian Armella.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Target Film Study: Jayden Thomas

The Wolverines are pushing hard for a commitment from four-star wide receiver Jayden Thomas, a dynamic prospect that could help energize the Michigan offense.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Football Chatter: On Harbaugh, Gattis, & U-M's Coaching Future

Sources WolverineDigest spoke to think the best candidates to replace Jim Harbaugh someday might already be on the staff.

MichaelSpath

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Cornelius Johnson In 2020

What exactly will Cornelius Johnson's role be in 2020?

Brandon Brown

Michigan's Rush Defense Has Been Big 10's Fourth-Best Since 2015

Consistently stout against the run, Michigan has had one of the Big Ten's top rush defenses under Jim Harbaugh.

Jake Sage