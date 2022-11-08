Michigan's Big Men Up Front Are Getting It Done

When you're an offensive lineman, you know the deal. Skill positions get most - if not all - of the attention, while the 'big uglies' up front do the dirty work necessary to get things done.

After the Michigan offensive line won the coveted Joe Moore award as the best offensive line in the country during the 2021-2022 season, many questioned whether or not the Wolverines could repeat that success up front - particularly with the loss of two starters in Andrew Vastardis (center) and Andrew Steuber (right tackle). Not only is the U-M offensive line keeping pace with their production from last year, in many ways, they look even be better.

Across the board, guys like Zak Zinter, Olu Oluwatimi, Trevor Keegan, Ryan Hayes and Karsen Barnhart have picked up right where the 2021 squad left off.

Here are some noteworthy stats that highlight the success of the offensive line so far this season:

So far this season, the offensive line has paved the way to an average of 6.02 yards per sack-adjusted carry, and 6.6 yards per play overall. As a result of the success up front, Michigan is averaging 465.7 yards per game and has outgained opponents by more than 220 yards per game on average.

Through nine weeks, the offensive line has permitted just 40 negative plays on 637 offensive snaps - for an average of just 4.4 per game (just 6.3 percent of all offensive snaps). In the rare instance where the o-line does surrender a sack, it comes on an average of 4.77 seconds to throw, good for No. 10 nationally when considering passers with at least 100 drop backs.

Michigan quarterbacks have been pressured just 18 times through nine weeks (10 sacks, eight hurries) across 36 quarters of play. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy averages 4.16 seconds to throw, good for the 10th-most time among FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 drop backs.