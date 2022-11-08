Skip to main content

Michigan's Big Men Up Front Are Getting It Done

After earning the title as the best offensive line in the nation back in 2021, Michigan's big men up front are once again paving the way toward success.

When you're an offensive lineman, you know the deal. Skill positions get most - if not all - of the attention, while the 'big uglies' up front do the dirty work necessary to get things done. 

After the Michigan offensive line won the coveted Joe Moore award as the best offensive line in the country during the 2021-2022 season, many questioned whether or not the Wolverines could repeat that success up front - particularly with the loss of two starters in Andrew Vastardis (center) and Andrew Steuber (right tackle). Not only is the U-M offensive line keeping pace with their production from last year, in many ways, they look even be better. 

InShot_20221030_165742054

Across the board, guys like Zak Zinter, Olu Oluwatimi, Trevor Keegan, Ryan Hayes and Karsen Barnhart have picked up right where the 2021 squad left off. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Here are some noteworthy stats that highlight the success of the offensive line so far this season: 

  • So far this season, the offensive line has paved the way to an average of 6.02 yards per sack-adjusted carry, and 6.6 yards per play overall. As a result of the success up front, Michigan is averaging 465.7 yards per game and has outgained opponents by more than 220 yards per game on average.
  • Through nine weeks, the offensive line has permitted just 40 negative plays on 637 offensive snaps - for an average of just 4.4 per game (just 6.3 percent of all offensive snaps). In the rare instance where the o-line does surrender a sack, it comes on an average of 4.77 seconds to throw, good for No. 10 nationally when considering passers with at least 100 drop backs.
  • Michigan quarterbacks have been pressured just 18 times through nine weeks (10 sacks, eight hurries) across 36 quarters of play. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy averages 4.16 seconds to throw, good for the 10th-most time among FBS quarterbacks with at least 100 drop backs.
  • When it comes to the run game, Michigan running backs have recorded just 78 yards lost on 388 non-sack rush attempts.

InShot_20221030_164810650
Football

Michigan's Big Men Up Front Are Getting It Done

By Christopher Breiler
InShot_20221107_174449481
Football

Jim Harbaugh Addresses 'Lack Of Creativity' Near The End Zone

By Brandon Brown
donovan edwards rutgers
Football

Post-Game: Michigan Destroys Rutgers (2nd Half), Blake Corum AGAIN, Donovan Edwards, U-M Defense

By Brandon Brown
donovan edwards
Football

Michigan Continues To Roll

By Joshua Messe
blake corum
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Runs Away From Rutgers, Moves To 9-0

By Brandon Brown
InShot_20221009_002734771
Football

No. 5 Michigan Stays Perfect, Moves To 9-0

By Christopher Breiler
aj henning rutgers
Football

Psychic Vibes: Five Specific Predictions For Michigan vs. Rutgers

By Brandon Brown
rutgers hub
Football

Make Your Pick: Michigan at Rutgers

By Brandon Brown