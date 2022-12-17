Michigan Offensive Line Wins Joe Moore Award Again

For the second year in a row, Michigan has won the Joe Moore Award given to the nation's best offensive line. The prize marks the first time in the history of the award that a team has won it in back to back years.

Michigan's starting offensive line, comprised of left tackle Ryan Hayes, left guard Trevor Keegan, center Olu Oluwatimi, right guard Zak Zinter and right tackles Trente Jones and Karsen Barnhart, allowed running back Blake Corum to pile up 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns. Corum was named a consensus All-American due to his production, which he was able to accomplish because of the big guys up front. The offensive line also allowed quarterback JJ McCarthy to play from a clean pocket for much of the season. The sophomore signal caller was sacked just nine times in 2022.

Offensive line coach and co-offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore now has one of the most impressive resumes in the entire country as the position coach of the first ever back to back winners of the Joe Moore Award. Jim Harbaugh stated earlier this year that Moore is beyond ready to be a head coach and winning awards like this, along with calling plays, pretty much verifies that.

It's wroth noting that Gio El-Hadi and Jeff Persi also made starts this year and contributed well when their numbers were called. Across the board, Michigan's offensive line was stellar week after week and have been justifiably rewarded for those efforts.

Michigan's official release on the award can be read below.