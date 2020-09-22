SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

Fall Camp Tracker Update: Guys And Dudes + OL Intel

Eric Rutter

During fall camp, Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown is back at it again with his creative way of praising U-M defenders on social media. Brown likes to dub certain athletes either a "Guy" or a "Dude" after practices, and this is Wolverine Digest's quick translation of what that means: 

If someone is having a solid, quality outing but does not necessarily dominate in the game or practice, that type of effort earns the athlete "Guy" designation. But if a Wolverine is able to rise to the occasion and stands out with a truly impressive effort, then Brown describes that as the work of a "Dude."

Three weeks ago, Michigan was still continuing to practice on a regular basis in case the 2020 season was resurrected, and that is exactly what happened. Since that time, Brown has been working with the defense to prepare them for Week 1 against Minnesota and then eight consecutive weeks of football after that without a bye week.

Here is a breakdown of who has shined so far in Brown's estimation:

Name
Position
Guy of the Day awards
Dude of the Day awards

Jalen Perry

Cornerback

1

0

Daxton Hill

Safety

1

0

Aidan Hutchinson

Defensive End

1

1

Makari Paige

Safety

1

0

Adam Shibley

Linebacker

1

0

Adam Fakih

Linebacker

1

0

Mike Morris

Defensive Line

1

0

Julius Welschof

Defensive Tackle

1

2

Phil Paea

Defensive Tackle

1

0

Keshawn Harris

Cornerback

1

0

Sammy Faustin

Safety

1

1

Vincent Gray

Cornerback

1

0

Luiji Vilain

Defensive End

0

1

Josh Ross

Linebacker

0

1

Cameron McGrone

Linebacker

0

1

D.J. Turner

Cornerback

0

1

Christopher Hinton

Defensive Tackle

0

1

Brad Hawkins

Safety

0

2

Out of that group, it is clear that Julius Welschof, Brad Hawkins, Aidan Hutchinson and Adam Fakih have risen to the occasion so far as that group has earned multiple shoutouts from the Michigan DC. However, the fact that there is a fairly even distribution of players receiving these awards speaks to the level of competition at practice. If multiple guys are standing out on each day, that just gives U-M a better chance to field a deep team when it actually matters this fall.

Offensive Line Rumblings 

Entering the 2020 season, Michigan will be fielding one of the best defensive end units in the Big Ten if not nationally. Last year, Kwity Paye showed that he was a force on the edge, and another offseason of hard work has only benefited the impact pass rusher so far. The same can be said for Aidan Hutchinson.

Word out of Schembechler Hall is not only has the defensive line looked stout, but their dominance has actually made it difficult to grade the offensive line performance. One of Michigan's largest hurdles this season will be adequately replacing an offensive line that lost four starters from a year ago.

Replacing that kind of depth is a difficult task, but U-M offensive line coach Ed Warinner is more than prepared to meet the mark. In a couple seasons in Ann Arbor, Coach Warinner has been one of the better assistant coaches on the Wolverines staff, and the four draft picks from April help reinforce that. Based on interviews from Ryan Hayes, a general group of blockers seem to have separated themselves already, but the U-M defensive line has experienced a wealth of success. So, that will be an important area to watch as Michigan approaches its Week 1 contest on the road against Minnesota.

What do you think will be the strongest position group on Michigan's team this season? What do you expect the team's starting secondary to look like? Let us know!

 

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Which Players Does Michigan Need A Breakout Season From Most?

In order to compete for a Big Ten title, Michigan will need big years from a couple key players this fall.

Eric Rutter

From The Film Room: Marlin Klein

Marlin Klein is a junior tight end prospect with a ton of upside.

BrandonBrown

WATCH: Breaking Down Marlin Klein's Game

Michigan fans should be excited about Marlin Klein's upside.

BrandonBrown

Michigan Lands 2022 TE Marlin Klein As Overseas Import

The Wolverines landed their third pledge in the 2022 class when high-ceiling TE Marlin Klein issued his commitment to Michigan on Tuesday.

Eric Rutter

JJ McCarthy Has A Cannon

For a slight quarterback, JJ McCarthy has elite arm talent.

BrandonBrown

Michigan's Most Irreplaceable Player

With stringent COVID-19 protocols in place, coaches and teams have to prepare for some less than ideal scenarios.

BrandonBrown

by

Cormac

New 2021 OL To Watch: Remington Strickland

Michigan football doled out a new offer today to a rising 2021 offensive lineman with a noted mean streak.

Eric Rutter

Jay Harbaugh's Recruiting Approach A Hit For 2022 RB Arlen Harris Jr.

Michigan is a lock to make 2022 running back Arlen Harris Jr.'s upcoming top group.

Eric Rutter

What If The Michigan-Ohio State Game Gets Postponed?

Michigan-Ohio State will be played the final weekend of the regular season, but what happens if THE Game gets cancelled?

MichaelSpath

Extended Dead Period And The 2021 Recruiting Class

The pandemic has really shaken up the recruiting calendar for the 2021 class.

Staff of WolverineDigest.com