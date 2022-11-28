Photo Gallery: No. 3 Michigan Dominates No. 2 Ohio State

It's one of the biggest wins in Michigan Football history, no doubt about it. As a one touchdown underdog heading into Saturday's game in Columbus, the Wolverines emerged as the victors - and did so in dominant fashion. It was the first win for Michigan in the state of Ohio since 2000, and the first back-to-back wins over Ohio State since the 1999-2000 seasons.

Although the Wolverines will now turn their attention toward the Big Ten Championship game next weekend against Purdue, we take a look back at what was an incredible afternoon in Columbus!