Perfection!

Wow.

Michigan went into Ohio Stadium and did something it hadn't done in more than 20 years — handed the Buckeyes a big fat L on their home turf.

Not only did Michigan beat Ohio State in The Shoe, they did it through the air for much of the game. They beat Ohio State at their own game, with a high powered offensive onslaught despite a hobbled Blake Corum watching from the sidelines. Corum started the game and carried it twice, but he just couldn't go with the heavily braced left knee. Instead, it was time for Donovan Edwards, who was hurt himself, to step up and boy, did he. Throw in a dynamic and accurate JJ McCarthy, along with Cornelius Johnson on a mission, and you have an emphatic 45-23 Michigan win.

McCarthy, the former five-star gunslinger, looked like the high school version of himself for the first time in his Michigan career. He was mobile in the pocket and while running the ball, he made impressive throws while on the move and he hit several deep balls and even drew a couple of big PIs by throwing it up to his receivers. In other words, he did what he hadn't done all year, and he did it on the biggest stage of the entire college football season.

At the end of the day, McCarthy finished 12-of-24 for 263 yards and three scores. He also carried the ball six times for 27 yards and another touchdown. To say that he showed up, would be a massive understatement. The kid just became a Michigan legend in one single afternoon.

McCarthy's classmate, Edwards, had his best game as a Wolverine. His performance was absolutely monstrous. Edwards finished with 22 carries for 216 yards, including scores from 75 and 85 yards out in the fourth quarter. Edwards did it all with one hand and truly showed that he is an RB1 even with a Heisman candidate in front of him on the depth chart.

On defense, Jesse Minter's unit once again showed up. There was some bending, as is to be expected against a very talented, high-octane Ohio State offense, but there wasn't much breaking, especially when Minter needed his boys to bow up. Coleridge Bernard Stroud IV had a decent day, going 31-of-48 for 349 yards and two touchdowns along with two interceptions. He flat out didn't have the Heisman moment that he and his Buckeyes needed.

Not much else needs to be said. Michigan is 12-0, while Ohio State is 11-1. Michigan will be heading back to Indianapolis to defend its Big Ten title, while Ohio State will likely make plans to play in the Rose Bowl. Michigan will almost certainly bring another trophy home before heading back to the College Football Playoff. And Jim Harbaugh, once again, will watch the clock hit 00:00 with a gigantic smile on his face as the Buckeyes limp off the field.