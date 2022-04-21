Former Wolverine Responds To Former Buckeye: 'I'm Not Your Guy'

Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett was recently asked about 'The Spot' from the 2016 game against Michigan, leading to an epic response from one former Wolverine.

All you need to do is say 'the spot' to a Michigan or Ohio State fan and they'll know exactly what you're talking about. 'The Spot', or course, refers to the epic 2016 double-overtime matchup between No. 3 Michigan and No. 2 Ohio State - one that ended in quite a bit of controversy.

Here's a look at where all of the controversy began:

Instead of a turnover on downs that would have given Michigan the win and a trip the the Big Ten Championship game, the Buckeyes were given a first-down on the play - ultimately leading to the game-winning touchdown on the following play.

Though nearly six years have passed since that day in November, it's clear that 'the spot' still stirs up feelings of anger and resentment.

During a recent interview with Jordan Strack of WTOL 11, former Buckeye QB JT Barrett was asked about the spot. More specifically, Barrett was asked to respond to former Wolverine Chris Wormley's assertion that he was short on the critical play. Barrett's response led to a response from Wormley via Twitter, and he certainly didn't hold back.

Sheesh.