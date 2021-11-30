Skip to main content
    • November 30, 2021
    Michigan Rocked Ohio State, Preparing For Big Ten Championship Against Iowa, Burning Questions

    Michigan is playing in the Big Ten title game on Saturday after handling Ohio State. How awesome is that?
    Michigan beat up on Ohio State and will now play Iowa for the Big Ten Championship. The Wolverines handled the Buckeyes in every way and will head into the title game as a big favorite. 

    Jim Harbaugh may have just changed the entire trajectory of the program with the win over Ohio State and everything will keep heading in that direction with a win over Iowa, an appearance in the College Football Playoff and a potential shot at a national title.

    Unreal.

