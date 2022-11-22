Skip to main content

Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, CJ Stroud & JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Jim Harbaugh's Words

Michigan versus Ohio State is officially upon us.

It's here. It's "The Game" week. It's Michigan vs. Ohio State. It's 11-0 against 11-0. It's No. 2 vs. No. 3. Trips to the Big Ten Championship game and the College Football Playoff are on the line. To say that this weekend's game between U-M and OSU is huge is a monstrous understatement. Jim Harbaugh spoke about the matchup and called it the meeting of two "superheroes" as he heaped praise onto the Buckeyes. We know how Harbaugh really feels about that team down south, but he kept it respectful at the microphone.

In the locker room, it's probably a different story, which is totally fine. Between Ohio State's banged up running backs TreVeyon Henderson and Miyan Williams, and U-M's own pair of injured ball carries Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, everyone is really interested in how the offenses will look. Of course, much of the game will probably come down to how CJ Stroud performs with his stable of talented receivers against how JJ McCarthy operates as he tries to clean some recent issues up. However it plays out, it's going to be massive, entertaining and certainly influential as it pertains to the conference and the playoff picture.

