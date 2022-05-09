Skip to main content

The Toronto Blue Jays Take A Shot At Michigan In Tweet

Michigan fans might have a brand new team to hate in the MLB after seeing what the Toronto Blue Jays had to say over the weekend.

If you're a Michigan Football fan who uses social media, you're probably used to exchanging jabs with fans of rival programs like Michigan State, Ohio State and Notre Dame. After this weekend, Michigan fans might need to add another rival team to their trash talking list - this time in the MLB. 

The Toronto Blue Jays were in Cleveland over the weekend taking on the Guardians when, for some reason, the official twitter account decided to take a jab at the Michigan Wolverines.

Talk about a shot out of left field!

I'm not sure what prompted the owner of the official Blue Jays account to actually throw shade at the Wolverines. Maybe they're a former Buckeye? Maybe they're a former Spartan? Whatever the reasoning is behind the tweet, I anticipate that a lot of Michigan fans will remember this tweet when the Blue Jays come to Comerica Park for a matchup with the Detroit Tigers on June 10.

