Skip to main content

It's Official

Michigan's big time tilt against Penn State now has an official start time.

Even though it has been pretty much known for a while, kickoff time for Michigan's home game against Penn State is now official.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions will square off in Ann Arbor at noon in another production of Fox's Big NOON Kickoff and it's going to be a maize out for the Wolverine faithful in the stands.

mediaskapes

And yes, that means another visit to The Big House for Urban Meyer.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

urban meyer

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions are 5-5 against each other in their last 10 meetings with the home team winning seven times. It's expected that Michigan will be favored by a decent margin, but the Nittany Lions will pose the biggest threat to the Wolverines to date.

Michigan WolverinesPenn State Nittany Lions

InShot_20221002_181525026
Football

It's Official

By Brandon Brown
kirk ferentz jim harbaugh
Football

Michigan Handles Iowa 27-14

By Joshua Messe
jim harbaugh
Football

Three Up/Three Down: Michigan Rolls Into Iowa City, Leaves With A Win

By Brandon Brown
Matt Weiss
Football

The Michigan Coaches Continue To Praise Iowa Defense

By Brandon Brown
Blake Corum
Football

Amidst Several Compliments, Jim Harbaugh Breaks Down Blake Corum's Elite Ability

By Brandon Brown
Michigan Offense
Football

5 Keys To A Michigan Win In Iowa City

By Joshua Messe
Donovan Edwards, JJ McCarthy
Football

McCarthy Hints At Key Player's Return

By Christopher Breiler
jim harbaugh
Football

Jim Harbaugh Explains Exactly Why Iowa's Defense Is So Good

By Brandon Brown