It's Official

Even though it has been pretty much known for a while, kickoff time for Michigan's home game against Penn State is now official.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions will square off in Ann Arbor at noon in another production of Fox's Big NOON Kickoff and it's going to be a maize out for the Wolverine faithful in the stands.

And yes, that means another visit to The Big House for Urban Meyer.

The Wolverines and Nittany Lions are 5-5 against each other in their last 10 meetings with the home team winning seven times. It's expected that Michigan will be favored by a decent margin, but the Nittany Lions will pose the biggest threat to the Wolverines to date.