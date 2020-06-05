Discussing Michigan's Quarterback Battle

It's been discussed ad nauseam. Will it be Dylan McCaffrey or Joe Milton under center for Michigan?

I usually give my answer in two parts as I did with Jack Scheel and Justin Roh of the Blue by 90 podcast. It feels, to me, like McCaffrey will win the job, but if it were up to me, I'd give Milton a chance.

There are reasons to play both, and certainly both seem to be more than capable, but there are also some reasons why it should be both. We talked about all of that over the course of a couple minutes and probably won't know the answer until Sept. 5.