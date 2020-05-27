Michigan Football Snapshot: Quinn Nordin

Quinn Nordin was one of the more recruited kickers in recent memory and actually committed to Penn State with a video where he was on a private jet before flipping to the in-state Wolverines.

The 6-1, 196-pounder acts more like a linebacker than a kicker and has the leg and ability to back it up. He's 35 of 40 at Michigan with a long of 57 yards. There's nothing he can't do on the field when it comes to putting toe to leather, yet he still split reps with Jake Moody last year. Down the stretch, however, Nordin was the guy and looks to be No. 1 on the depth chart heading into 2020.

2020 Outlook

There was a stretch during the 2019 season where Nordin was missing regularly and Moode was getting a few chances here and there, but over the last four games of the season, it was Nordin who attempted nine field goals and made all of them.

If he's the guy from start to finish in 2020, it's realistic that he could attempt 20 field goals. Nordin already has the second-highest make total in a season with 19, which he did back in 2017, so breaking the 20 barrier seems very possible. Remy Hamilton holds the program record with 25 makes in a season, which is a lot, but it's not an astronomical number. Nordin attempted 24 kicks in 2017 so getting to 25 is possible.

As he finishes his career in Ann Arbor, Nordin could eclipse his own mark of 19 made field goals and if I know anything about Nordin's attitude, that's exactly what he'll be trying to do.