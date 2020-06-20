Michigan Commit Film Study: Quintin Somerville

With the addition of Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro four-star defensive end Quintin Somerville to Michigan's 2021 class, the Wolverines have jumped over Oregon to claim the No. 6 class in the country according to 247Sports.com.

Somerville, who the Wolverines have been after since January of 2019, is an intriguing defensive lineman that has played a huge role on a perennially talented Saguaro team. Last year, Somerville contributed at both tight end and defensive end, racking up 75 tackles, 29 tackles for loss and nine sacks at the latter position. Michigan is heavily interested in adding another dominant pass rusher to its '21 class, and Somerville fit that bill quite well.

At 6-1 and 238 pounds, Somerville is a compact prospect that does not have the length of other U-M defensive line commits T.J. Guy or Dominick Giudice, but he does match those two players in terms of his motor. Somerville is a relentless pass rusher on the edge, and he already has amassed a quality rotation of pass rushing moves. On film, Somerville regularly swims or rips his way past blockers and uses his quick-twitch burst to split offensive lineman on his way to the backfield.

With nearly 30 tackles for loss last season, Somerville was a nuisance for opposing offensive lineman all year long. Given his natural combination of speed on the edge and lack of height, Somerville stays low to the ground and can use his leverage to gain a step on offensive tackles.

On tape, Somerville bounced around the Sabercats' defensive line a year ago and spent time at weak-side defensive end, strong-side defensive end and even played inside at the defensive tackle spot. Overall, the new Michigan commit is a bulky kid who will likely continue to grow over the next year or two, so his future at Michigan could be along the inside at one of the defensive tackle spots, which is a noted need for U-M in this recruiting cycle. That said, it would not be a shock to see Somerville occasionally bounce outside and provide some help at the anchor spot if need be given his experience at the position.

In terms of run support, Somerville can shed blocks fairly well, and he has a noticeable pop in his hands that allows for him to shake free from O-Linemen. At times, Somerville can build up a head of steam and overpursue, but that is simply a byproduct of his quickness. With a bit of patience and work on play recognition, Somerville could hone his explosive nature and become a real two-way threat in working to contain the run and disrupt the pass.

One former Michigan player that Somerville has drawn comparisons to is Brandon Graham. While the two prospects are quite similar in body type, drawing that link might set expectations a bit high for the new Michigan pledge, but they do both offer a valuable combination of pass rushing acumen and speed and power along the defensive line.

If Somerville can play inside at defensive tackle at the next level, Michigan will be in a very sound position moving forward in the 2021 class. The U-M staff is likely to push for another defensive tackle commit before the cycle is over to help restock the position, and Somerville would be a very positive player to kickstart that position with.

What stands out about Quintin Somerville's game to you? Does he show any shades of Brandon Graham from his time at Michigan or is there a better player comparison for Somerville out there? Let us know!