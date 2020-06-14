2021 Running Back Logan Diggs Hearing From Michigan

Around this time, Michigan would usually be preparing to hold its yearly summer evaluation camps. These on-campus workouts typically serve two purposes-- first to provide the coaches with an opportunity to work with and grade a host of talented prospects all in one location and secondly to show off U-M's campus and the facilities that Michigan has to work with.

This year, the summer schedule is quite different. Coaches are not allowed to hit the road for recruiting visits until August, and prospects are not allowed on campus during this time period either.

So, the Wolverines coaching staff is continuing to reach out and kick the tires on players from across the country to gauge their interest level in the Michigan program. U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh, for example, has his eye on Metaire (La.) Archbishop Rummel three-star running back Logan Diggs.

As a 2021 recruit who helped lead his high school team to a peerless 13-0 record a season ago, Diggs measures at 6-1 and 195 pounds, which is good size for a running back entering his senior season. So far, Diggs has landed nearly 30 offers, a long list that includes schools such as Arkansas, Michigan State, USC, Louisville, Nebraska, Notre Dame and Ole Miss.

Throughout the recruiting process, Diggs mentioned that he has spoke to Coach Harbaugh a few times already and that he is hopefull an offer from Michigan materializes in the future. Michigan is in need of a running back pledge, and Diggs may be in line to land an offer down the line.

Other teams, such as the Fighting Irish, are pushing hard for Diggs despite the quarantine-impacted dead period. After landing an offer from Notre Dame, Diggs participated in a virtual visit with the ND coaching staff and gave the innovative recruiting method high marks.

According to Rivals.com, Diggs is listed as a top 30 running back in the country and is the No. 13 player from his home state of Louisiana in the 2021 cycle. Michigan is planning on taking at least one running back in the class, but U-M could end up with as many as two prospects at that position if the team were to miss elsewhere.

On the field, Diggs is an explosive player who is shifty enough to make defenders miss while keeping his balance and eyes planted downfield in order to pick up big chunks of yardage. Diggs has plus hands and is an asset to Archbishop Rummel in the passing game as well, showing a fairly well-rounded game at the high school level. But unlike many running backs, Diggs is a spirited blocker who revels in the opportunity to keep the pocket clean in pass protection, a skill that often needs quite a bit of coaching once players make it to college.

At the moment, Rivals has a FutureCast submitted that is predicting Diggs winds up committing to Michigan State, but recruitment is quite fluid right now, and that goes for Diggs' as well. Diggs has been vocal about his apprehension on committing to a school that he has not visited yet, so conventional wisdom would lead one to believe that Diggs will remain uncommitted until after the dead period has expired and then take as many visits as he can in quick fashion before issuing his pledge.

How is your confidence level regarding Donovan Edwards at the moment? Should Michigan press for another running back commitment just to be safe in case Edwards looks elsewhere? Let us know!