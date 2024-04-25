3-Star TE Hayden Bradley Puts Michigan In Top 5
Earlier in the month, Michigan hosted Buford (Ga.) three-star tight end Hayden Bradley on campus to watch some spring practices and tour the facility, and the visit was a sweeping success according to the coveted Division I prospect.
In fact, Michigan made such a positive impression that the Wolverines earned a definitive official visit from Bradley later in the cycle. Now, Bradley has released his top five schools, and Michigan was planted firmly within that group.
“Michigan is the place to be as a tight end,” Bradley told Wolverine Digest. “They consistently push tight ends to the next level, and the tight end position is a priority to their offense.”
Though he’s receiving interest from various schools as a receiver, Bradley has fully accepted that he may be a better fit in college as a tight end, and he sees Michigan as a tight end-producing factory in recent years.
Additionally, Bradley has a few familiar faces in Ann Arbor to lean on as he continues to develop as a tight end, and they’ve done a quality job of recruiting the strong, athletic tight end to Michigan as well.
“Me, Marlin [Klein] and Colston [Loveland] all formed a great relationship while I was up in Ann Arbor,” Bradley said. “Me and Marlin hit it off really well since we are both from the same area. He has been texting me about how great Michigan really is and how I can go there and get produced.”
As Bradley said, both Klein and Bradley lived near each other in Georgia, so they’ve been friends for quite some time. While in Ann Arbor, Bradley also met with the U-M coaching staff and was pitched on playing the same role as star tight end Loveland, which is a very attractive opportunity to the 6-5, 220-pounder.
From a recruiting perspective, Michigan is joined by South Carolina, Penn State, Ole Miss and Florida in Bradley’s top five, so those are the four other schools U-M will be competing against to earn a commitment from the big red zone target.
Currently, Michigan has one tight end already committed in the 2025 class in Alcoa (Tenn.) four-star Eli Owens, so the staff looks prepared to take a pair of tight ends in this cycle.
What do you make of Michigan’s 2025 recruiting thus far? Let us know and follow @EricJRutter on Twitter for more Wolverine Digest updates.