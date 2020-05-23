Announcement Primer: 2021 Outside Linebacker Junior Colson

With 13 commits in Michigan’s 2021 class, the Wolverines may be poised to add to that number when one of their top targets, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star linebacker Junior Colson, announces his commitment on Sunday.

At 6-2 and 228 pounds, Colson is ranked as the No. 8 outside linebacker in the ’21 cycle and recently named Michigan to his top five along with Oregon, Ole Miss, Tennessee and LSU. In total, Colson holds 34 offers, but these five schools stick out from the field, and Colson spoke to Wolverine Digest about why that is.

On Tennessee: “They’ve been in the mix for a long time. They’ve been with me throughout this process and it would be nice to be a hometown hero. I love Tennessee. I love their coaching staff, and being able to come in and start right away to build a legacy.”

On Oregon: “Oregon has been in our family for a long time. I’ve loved them since I was young. That was by far one of my favorite offers to get. I was excited to get that offer, and the coaches backed it up too, especially Coach Ken Willson and Coach [Mario] Cristobal. They really showed how much they wanted me, how much they needed me and basically the hospitality.”

On Michigan: “Especially with Coach B.J. [Mary] recruiting me and Coach Don Brown. They’ve done a really great job of jut showing me ever since I got my offer, they’ve always been on top of it and been on me.”

As the primary recruiter for Colson, Coach Jean-Mary has formed a close bond with the four-star prospect. Colson has the size, speed and tackling prowess to make an impact at linebacker, and U-M sees the recruit as a potential Viper at the next level.

While Colson’s potential role in his college’s defense is important, he has a connection with Coach Jean-Mary that extends outside of the X’s and O’s of the game.

“I talk to him like every day. We talk for hours, just talking about random stuff that isn’t even about football. We just talk and he’s there you as more than just a football coach.”

On LSU: “I love the way Coach Bo Pelini runs their program. He runs it like my kind of personality of being able to get down to business.”

On Ole Miss: “My brother went to Ole Miss, so it would be like legacies with me being able to go there too. The coaching staff has just been on me ever since they got hired. They told me I am their top prospect, and they’ve showed me too, day after day.”

“Academics, the football program, and the family aspects and cultures of it,” Colson said. “I want to be able to feel at home there and have that be my second home.”

Once Colson issues his commitment on Sunday, his official visit plans are not set in stone just yet. Colson mentions the possibility of only taking an official visit to the school he announces in favor of, but that is still yet to be decided.

Where do you think Colson will commit to on Sunday? If he picks Michigan, what role do you think he would fit best in? Let us know!