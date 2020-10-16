SI.com
WolverineDigest
HomeFootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Search

From The Film Room: Branden Jennings

BrandonBrown

Michigan's 2021 class grew by one just a bit ago with the commitment of Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood outside linebacker Branden Jennings. The 6-4, 225-pounder is an SI All-American candidate and is considered the No. 6 outside linebacker and No. 82 overall prospect nationally by the 247 Sports Composite. 

Strengths

To me, Jennings' biggest strengths are his frame, length, athleticism and overall potential. When you look at the kid on tape he looks like a spider out there. He's high cut and all arms and legs. His arms are so long that they stand out even from a distance on all-22 game film. Because of that frame, I think he'll easily get to 260 pounds while at Michigan, which makes his future very intriguing. That's where that potential comes in.

He's got pretty good burst and really solid straight line speed. He uses both to get to the quarterback often regardless of where he's lined up and that length really comes in handy when it comes to defeating angles and getting his mitts on the ball carrier. 

He's a violent player. Because of his speed and overall size, he arrives at ball carriers with bad intentions. He's also a smart football player. His father, Bradley Jennings, was an All-Conference player at Florida State, so the bloodlines and IQ about the game are definitely there. 

Areas Of Improvement

Depending on where he ends up playing will determine this category. If he's going to stay at linebacker, he'll have to improve his lateral quickness, agility and ability to cover in the open field. If he's moved down to end or plays some hybrid rush role, he'll be pretty good there from day one. Of course he'll have to add weight and strength, but he should be able to do that easily with his long limbs and broad shoulders.

On tape he looks a tad stiff. He's incredible when exploding up field in one direction, but when he has to change course and go side to side, he gets a little rigid. That's where choosing the best position for him to succeed will be key.

The Bottom Line

I love this kid. He's what future NFL players look like. He's got an incredible frame, freakishly long arms, a great background and a ton of natural athleticism. Those are the kinds of players who stand out in high school, morph into freaks in college and end up playing on Sundays. I think that's the future path for Jennings.

Ultimately I think he's Josh Uche or an actual true defensive end. I know he's ranked highly as a linebacker, but I don't think he'll ever play there at Michigan. We're talking about a kid who's already 6-4, 6-5 and around 230 pounds. While in Ann Arbor, he should get up to 260 at least without any problem. That's hybrid rusher/defensive end size. 

This is a great pickup for Michigan. Not only did they essentially flip him from Florida State, who is having a bad year but is still the Noles in Florida, but they battled and won against Miami and Clemson on the trail in The Sunshine State. That's not easy to do. Throw in the fact that he's a legacy for FSU and this is a really nice win in the grand scheme of the cycle.

Additionally, if Jennings develops how I think he can, he'll be a stud at Michigan. At this stage of his football career, he looks like one of those difference makers. Some kids just have a different look and he's one of them. That's not always a guarantee, but it's nice to start with something not everyone has.

THANKS FOR READING WOLVERINE DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Michigan Scores Commitment From 2021 LB Branden Jennings

Michigan picked up a big 2021 pledge from a top ranked linebacker on Friday.

Eric Rutter

WATCH: Sklar Brothers Discuss Michigan Football, Fab Five And More

Comedians Randy and Jason Sklar went in detail about their road to Michigan, time spent with the Fab Five and how good this year's football team could be.

Eric Rutter

2020 Could Be Perfect Opportunity For Jim Harbaugh To Exceed Status Quo

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has had some rough breaks over the past few years, but that could all come to an end this season.

Eric Rutter

by

dieseldub

Michigan Picks Up Grad Transfer OL Willie Allen

The Wolverines added a big offensive lineman out of the transfer portal in Willie Allen, a former LSU and Louisiana blocker.

Eric Rutter

Michigan Debuts As 2.5 Point Underdog Against Minnesota

Michigan starts out the 2020 season as a 2.5 point underdog to Minnesota on the road. Is that a fair points spread?

Eric Rutter

Michigan First To The Party For 2022 QB Charlie Mirer

Michigan is the first program to offer 2022 quarterback Charlier Mirer, but they won't be the last.

BrandonBrown

Possible 2021 Commitment Forthcoming From Elite LB Branden Jennings

Michigan football is on the verge of landing another 2021 pledge, this time from one of the top linebackers in the country.

Eric Rutter

Sklar Brothers Took Extreme Measures To Watch Fab Five Battle Top-Ranked Duke

Michigan actually changed the seating arrangement at Crisler Arena to suit the Fab Five. That and more from Randy and Jason Sklar.

Eric Rutter

Minnesota Prep Will Begin Thursday According to DL Coach Shaun Nua

Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua is confident his position group will be ready to playin Week 1.

Eric Rutter

Shaun Nua Breaks Down Interior Line Depth

Michigan is as deep as they've been under Jim Harbaugh along the defensive line.

BrandonBrown