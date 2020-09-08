Elite 2023 WR Carnell Tate 'Shocked' By Michigan Offer

Once Sept. 1 marked the opening of a new contact period for junior recruits, 2023 Chicago (Ill.) Marist wide receiver Carnell Tate received a big surprise. Actually, make that two big surprises.

Last Tuesday, Tate picked up offers from both Michigan and Notre Dame, giving him a total of five Power Five offers and six scholarships total, and it was a banner achievement for the 6-2 and 175-pound receiver prospect.

"I didn't have any idea they were going to offer me," Tate told Wolverine Digest. "I've talked to them before with Coach Sherrone Moore. I was just shocked that it happened so early. With it being September 1st, I thought that day was primarily for juniors in the 2022 class, and it was shocking that I picked up two offers."

As of late, Coach Moore has been the recipient of a lot of praise for his recruiting prowess and how he is able to relate to rising prospects. Though it's too soon for Tate to have a rock-solid bond with the U-M coach, he did say that he seems like "a cool guy" before speaking about the program overall.

"I like how they run their program," Tate said. "It's a great coaching staff. Their campus is great, and everything about it is a great program."

Tate was able to take a visit to Michigan a couple years back when he was in middle school, and the Ann Arbor campus stuck out as one place that he could see himself in the future. And once the recruiting dead period is lifted, Tate would like to take a return trip to Michigan to learn even more about the school.

"I will definitely go visit Michigan and Notre Dame and basically every school that's offered me, so Michigan, Notre Dame, West Virginia, Cincinnati, Michigan State and Vanderbilt," Tate said.

Though he has not been able to take visits over the summer months and his football season in Illinois is postponed until the spring, Tate has stayed busy as he works to perfect his craft as a dangerous wide receiver who can be used in many different ways. Specifically, Tate says he's focused on climbing the ladder to catch the ball, changing direction quickly and making quick cuts in and out of his routes.

"Going back and watching my highlights, I think I've improved overall as a player," Tate said. "I think I've improved in every aspect of my game. I think I'm a do-it-all receiver. I can go up and high-point the ball. I can get crafty in my routes too."

In fact, Tate showed just how hard he's been working over the offseason yesterday at the Next Level Athletix Labor Day Showcase. At the event, which also featured Michigan commit Tyler McLaurin, Tate darted towards the end zone to make a clutch grab that sprung his seven-on-seven team to the tournament semi-finals.

Though Rivals.com has not ranked prospects in the 2023 class yet, 247Sports.com has Tate listed as the No. 58 player in the country, the No. 6 wide receiver nationally and the No. 1 player in the state of Illinois, so he's clearly one of the top players to look out for in the '23 cycle. He is only the second wide receiver in his class to land an offer from Michigan, so Coach Moore and the U-M staff have their sights set on Tate quite early.

