2021 LB Casey Phinney Flips To Boston College

After issuing his pledge to Michigan several months ago, linebacker Casey Phinney decided that his future would best be spent at Boston College, and the three-star prospect decommitted from U-M earlier today.

As one of the first commits in Michigan’s 2021 class, Phinney was part of a four linebacker contingent for the Wolverines. Michigan accepted pledges from Jaydon Hood, Tyler McLaurin and Junior Colson, so losing Phinney doesn’t hurt U-M too much in that department. Overall, the Wolverines currently have 2 commits in the ‘21 cycle.

When asked about his decision, Phinney explained to Wolverine Digest why he felt like Boston College was the best place for him moving forward.

“It just ended up being the best option for my future from being around family and friends to fitting in better in a defense,” Phinney said. “Just seemed like the better fit.”



Throughout the recruiting process, Phinney’s teammate Drew Kendall has been a big offensive guard target for Michigan, but he is trending towards Boston College as well after looking like a lean to U-M at one point.

Phinney reiterated that his decision isn’t based so much off of anything that Michigan did.

“Nothing against Michigan at all,” Phinney said. “I have nothing but respect and gratitude for everyone in that program. It’s just more what was going to be best for me.”

Without Phinney in the fold, Michigan still has a strong defensive recruiting haul, and the linebacker spot is perhaps the deepest position for U-M. So, if the Wolverines were going to lose a player at any spot, the team could afford for that loss to be at linebacker.

What do you think of Michigan’s current LB commits without Phinney? Should the staff push for another player at that position? Let us know!