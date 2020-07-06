Michigan Commit Film Study: Casey Phinney

Throughout the 2021 cycle for Michigan, one of the most intriguing pickups was when Dedham (Mass.) Nobles and Greenough inside linebacker Casey Phinney committed to U-M on April 3. At that time, Michigan had yet to land a defensive commitment, so Phinney was the first non-offensive player to join the class.

Phinney had long held an offer from the Wolverines after building a relationship with defensive coordinator Don Brown throughout his recruitment. The two had kept in touch, and Phinney eventually pulled the trigger right when the college football landscape was beginning to react to the coronavirus.

As a result of the pandemic, the NCAA instituted a dead period, so players are not able to visit schools at the moment on recruiting trips. So, Phinney picked Michigan without ever making it to Ann Arbor, but he is confident that the academic and athletic package at U-M will be a good fit.

In terms of how Phinney fits into Michigan's future defense, the 6-1, 235-pound bruising prospect looks like a surefire inside linebacker in college. Phinney lacks a bit of the height to play on the outside, but he certainly has the burst and speed required to diagnose plays quickly and make a move towards the football. On film, Phinney can be seen reacting to a lot of run plays, and he instinctively wades through blocking fronts to attack the football.

Phinney is a powerful tackler, and he shows the strength needed to take on lead blockers and redirect toward the ball. His force is also felt when rushing the passer as the Michigan commit can create pressure and help cause the pocket to collapse. These traits could be emphasized in the center of Michigan's defense down the line.

In terms of his coverage abilities, Phinney's team does not play against a lot of high-powered passing attacks, so his tape does not feature a lot of those situations. Phinney looks a little bit stiff in the hips and does not have the top-end speed of a Junior Colson or a Jaydon Hood, so his ability to stick with tight ends or running backs in coverage may be limited.

However, Phinney is a versatile kid that could develop into more of a Ben Mason role. In high school, Mason played both ways as a linebacker and fullback, and he's spent time at both positions at Michigan. Most notably, Mason has recorded nine touchdowns in in his U-M career, primarily serving as a dedicated short-yardage or goal line running back. Like Mason, Phinney plays running back for his school and is a strong, downhill runner that does not go down upon first contact. Mason did take several snaps as a defensive lineman last season, though, so his power and explosion, two attributes that Phinney also shows, were useful in that role as well.

Where Phinney eventually lines up at as a Wolverine will depend on how his body develops. If he grows a little bit taller, there is a possibility that he could slide to outside linebacker. If he packs on mass and becomes a stout 260-ish-pounder, then perhaps he follows the Mason route and spend time at defensive tackle.

If you were running Michigan's defense, where would you try Casey Phinney out at first, linebacker or fullback? Is there potential for him to slide down as a lineman later on? Let us know!