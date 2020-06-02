Michigan Commit Film Study: Tristan Bounds

Once Bethesda (Md.) Choate Rosemary Hall three-star offensive tackle Tristan Bounds committed to Michigan yesterday, the Wolverines gained a pure tackle prospect that could develop into a multi-year starter.

Standing at 6-8 and 285 pounds, Bounds is primarily the left tackle for his high school squad, but he also has experience on the right side of the line. Bounds indicated that Michigan recruited him with the intention that he will remain at left tackle in college, but the new U-M commit stressed that he does not care where he plays — center, guard or tackle, he just wants to see the field.

As an extra long lineman, Bounds has the size to keep pass rushers at bay in pass protection. Bounds routinely shucks defensive lineman down and away as opposed to up and outward, so he absorbs and overwhelms a lot of players at this stage in his development.

From a footwork standpoint, Bounds has worked quite a bit on his kick step from both sides of the line. He also shows a quick, choppy poke step that helps to aid him in lateral mobility.

As a large offensive lineman, Bounds moves quite well for his size, and he prides himself on traveling to the next level in order to lay an extra block. This opens the door to utilize Bounds in the run game as a pulling lineman, which only adds to his versatility in college.

When rush blocking, Bounds sinks his hips low and drives through his opponent. This is a trait that he's refined over the offseason by pushing full-size vehicles up small hills to simulate the plodding, forceful nature of run blocking.

To help paint a better picture of what Bounds offers, 247Sports.com national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn broke down his gameplay and commented on his strengths and weaknesses at this stage.

"He is accurate with his hand placement and his initial punch has purpose," Dohn said. "He is able to control the defensive end in the running game because he gets his hands out quickly. There are times he just engulfs defensive ends because of his length

"Bounds has the length, size and mentality to be a cornerstone left tackle," Dohn said. "He needs to continue to develop and will take a year or two in college before being ready to be a starter, but he has a nice upside with the ability to solidify the edge of Michigan's offensive line."

Over the offseason, Bounds mentioned that he has worked a lot on his strength and has been regularly weight lifting and utilizing compound movements to add to his already strong base. This will benefit Bounds and help prepare him for Michigan's strength and conditioning program, so it would be reasonable to expect him to surpass the 300-pound plateau fairly early in his college career.

What do you think of new Michigan commit Tristan Bounds? Does he seem to fit in better at right or left tackle? Let us know!