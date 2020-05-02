Michigan Courting 2022’s Top-Ranked Athlete Keon Sabb

With noted success along the East coast in the 2021 recruiting class, Michigan is taking aim at the No. 1 athlete in the ’22 cycle— Keon Sabb.

After spending the 2019 season at Glassboro (N.J.) High, Sabb has transferred to Williamstown (N.J.) High to continue his academic and athletic career, and Michigan offered the sophomore standout on Thursday.

After landing the U-M offer, Sabb was overwhelmed with the news and spoke about his reaction with Wolverine Digest.

“It was amazing,” Sabb said. “To have a lot of schools offer is like a dream, so I was pretty excited.”

At 6-2 and 196 pounds, Sabb is a high ceiling player that excels on both sides of the football, but his collegiate position will likely be safety. That said, Sabb has landed nearly 20 offers throughout the recruiting process so far, and he’s growing more accustom to life as a highly coveted prospect.

With Michigan as the most recent school to extend an offer, Sabb is now going to research the program and figure out how he would fit in the program. However, the four-star prospect and No. 4 player overall in the 2022 class is familiar with a handful of players that have gone through the Michigan program.

“I don’t really know too much about them, but I know there are a couple guys who are there now or went there,” Sabb said. “A kid that was at Williamstown last year, I went to school with him for two weeks because he left to go to Michigan when I first got there, Aaron Lewis. He’s a defensive end. He said it’s pretty cool up there and he likes it. It’s a lot of working out and stuff like that.”

With Lewis delivering a strong of Michigan, Sabb is adding that anecdotal experience to the success he’s seen from other Wolverines that come from New Jersey.

“Cesar Ruiz, he just got drafted,” Sabb said. “He was a center last year from Camden, New Jersey, so that’s not very far from here, and Brad Hawkins is a safety there.”

Right now, Sabb is working on staying in shape during the quarantine, and he will soon figure out which colleges he would like to visit afterwards, mentioning that he saw this summer as a prime opportunity to hit camps.

“I haven’t made a list yet of which schools,” Sabb said. “I have to do that with my dad because he kind of goes through that stuff, so we might need some more time to figure out which schools to go to.”

Will Michigan be included in that list of schools? Sabb said yes and offered a “definitely” on whether he would make it to campus in the near future.

On the field, Sabb posted a strong sophomore campaign at Glassboro, one that saw the four-star snag five interceptions during the season despite battling a turf toe injury that caused him to miss three games. This coming season, Sabb is anxious to improve on his 2019 performance and has his eyes fixed on bringing home some hardware.

“I would love to win a championship, that is first and foremost,” Sabb said. “A championship is the end goal. Individual goals, I would like to catch for 1,200 or 1,300, go for eight or nine picks and have some forced fumbles.”

On the field, Sabb is a strong, physical defender that roams the secondary before either breaking on the football or lunging toward a ball carrier. Sabb’s athleticism and size allows him to cover ground quickly, and he patrols the defensive backfield with high level awareness.

With schools such as Michigan, Florida, Georgia and Penn State interested, Sabb has a quickly growing list of schools to sort through and broke down how he intends to ultimately choose his future collegiate destination.

“My uncle was a Division I athlete before me,” Sabb said. “He went to Delaware, so we kind of have the same thing. He had a lot of schools, so he’s helping me walk through it now. I’m looking for a school that’s the best fit for me, so names on jerseys don’t matter and the color of jerseys doesn’t matter. The best fit for me, that’s what I’m looking for.”

One area that will not influence Sabb’s decision is the scheme of his future program since he has the skillset to be a productive player in a variety of defenses.

“I think I’m good with all schemes,” Sabb said. “I haven’t really been through that many in high school. I love man or zone, so I’m pretty balanced with all of them. There is not one I like more than other.”

Click here for a link to watch a bit of Sabb’s performance from last year.

After offering four-star athlete Keon Sabb on Thursday, Michigan is one school the dynamic athlete would like to visit. He is a versatile player that could see time at several spots in college. Where would you play Sabb at? Let us know!