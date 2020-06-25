Cristian Dixon Goes Blue

After long showing interest in the Michigan program, Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei four-star wide receiver Cristian Dixon committed to U-M on Thursday.

Dixon, who stands at 6-2 and nearly 200 pounds, chose Michigan over offers from LSU, Oregon and USC, and part of the reason for his decision is the close bond that the 2021 wide receiver has built with the U-M coaching staff.

“I definitely talk to those guys all the time, definitely one of my better relationships with coaches,” Dixon told Wolverine Digest. “It just feels right. I have a good feel. I haven’t visited yet, but I have seen the facilities. I know Coach [Jim] Harbaugh knows what it takes to win.”

Though located out west, Dixon has kept in close communication with the Wolverines. In particular, Michigan offensive coordinator Josh Gattis has been a focal point in Dixon's recruitment. Currently, Michigan has a lot of players who can move inside and play the slot, but Gattis has pitched the role of an outside receiver, someone who can play either the X or the Z, to Dixon.

On top of that bond, Dixon is close with current Michigan cornerback Darion Green-Warren. Dixon and Green-Warren used to be teammates and will once again strap on the same helmet down the road.

“Darion definitely pushes the issue with the culture really changing,” Dixon said. “They are trying to win against Ohio State. I know that’s a really big goal of theirs. I have a really good feel of Michigan, really.”

With Dixon in the fold, Michigan now holds two wide receiver commitments, but that number is expected to grow to as many as three or four. So, Michigan is likely to add at least one more receiver in the 2021 cycle. At this point, Fresno (Calif.) Central East four-star Xavier Worthy or Atlanta (Ga.) Pace Academy four-star Jayden Thomas appear to be top targets for the Wolverines coaching staff.

From a game play standpoint, Dixon is one of the more technically sound receivers in the 2021 class. Dixon has deceptive speed and can shake free in the secondary to cause separation, and he he has soft hands to boot. Dixon had a productive season in his first year at Mater Dei last fall, but his numbers are expected to blossom this season as a senior.

The addition of Dixon boosts Michigan's overall class ranking to the No. 4 position in the country according to Rivals.com. Ohio State is the only Big Ten program to have a higher ranked recruiting class at the moment, and both Florida and Tennessee have a slight edge over Michigan as well. However, the Wolverines still have a few top targets left on the board, such as Clarkston (Mich.) High four-star guard Rocco Spindler and West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star Donovan Edwards, so the team's ranking is expected to continue to rise as National Signing Day approaches.

What do you think of Dixon's addition to the 2021 class for Michigan? How many wide receivers will the Wolverines take in the '21 cycle? Let us know!