Michigan Players, Coaches Working To Recruit Four-Star Darian Chestnut To U-M

Over the holiday weekend, Camden (NJ) High four-star cornerback Darian 'Duce' Chestnut chopped his list of schools down to eight, and Michigan made the cut.

Overall, Chestnut narrowing his focus on a select group of schools to choose from is indicative that he is moving closer to the end of the recruitment. Since the NCAA-mandated dead period, players have been committing to programs at a rapid rate, for quicker than in any previous recruiting cycle. And as a result, players such as Chestnut have been forced to make decisions without perhaps taking visits to many schools, so his timeline has adjusted as a result.

“I know a lot of people are waiting on me, and I'm kind of holding out on my commitment until I take my visits,” Chestnut told Wolverine Digest. “I want to take my visits before I commit, but if I can't really commit before summer ends, then I'm just going to commit when the time is right.”

Out of those eight schools, Chestnut has been a focus for Michigan for quite some time, and the talented four-star mentioned that it was virtually a no-brainer that the Wolverines would make his top group.

“Michigan is Michigan,” Chestnut said. “They are a big school. I love the coaches. Harbaugh is a great head coach, and it would be a great opportunity to play on a big stage.”

Chestnut is the latest in a long line of Camden products to receive interest from Power Five football programs, and the Wolverines have a current Camden alum on the roster in Brad Hawkins. Additionally, both Cesar Ruiz and Ron Johnson went from Camden to Ann Arbor, so the precedent is there.

“I talk to Brad,” Chestnut said. “Brad is like a big brother to me. I talk to him about every week. He tells me how it is up at Michigan and stuff like that.”

With that kind of guidance, Chestnut is able to learn about what life is like at Michigan since he has not been able to make it to campus over the last several months. Another member of the U-M program that is trying to supply the rising senior recruit with info is Michigan cornerbacks coach Mike Zordich.

“We have a great relationship,” Chestnut said. “We talk about how he would use me in the system, and we watch some film a little bit.”

According to Rivals.com, Chestnut is ranked as the No. 9 cornerback in the country and is a top 150 player nationally, so he is highly touted for his on-field ability.

“I'm a cerebral type of player and also my versatility on the field,” Chestnut said. “My IQ on the field is real high, and I usually know the play that's happening before it happens. I can play anywhere on the field at any position.”

Last year, Chestnut played in the secondary, took snaps as a Wildcat quarterback and provided special teams work as a return man, but most school see him developing into a defensive back in college.

“Most schools see me playing at both safety or corner, however it works out for the scheme and how the school wants me to play,” Chestnut said.

At 5-11 and 190 pounds, Chestnut has the athleticism to play either role in the secondary, and he mentioned that he's open to returning punts or kicks as well.

“[I want] the school that is going to give me an opportunity to come and play early and a school that will make me the best player I can be,” Chestnut said.

Right now, Michigan has one cornerback committed and one safety in the fold for the 2021 class, and Chestnut would help give the team more options moving forward given his positional flexibility on defense.

