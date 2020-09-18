Previewing Daymon David's Upcoming Decision

Yesterday evening, Reistertown (Md.) Franklin safety and top Michigan target Daymon David let the world know that he'll be committing today at 2 p.m.

Unfortunately for Michigan, it seems like the 6-1, 178-pounder is going to be committing to Oregon. The lanky prospect has always held the Ducks near and dear to his heart and once the offer came through, he's bean leaning towards playing in Eugene.

With David soon to be off the board, Michigan will have to look elsewhere to fill its safety needs. The Wolverines don't have a lot of other realistic targets at the position, but one versatile player is still available. Ewa Beach (Hawaii) James Campbell athlete Titus Mokiao-Atimalala is high on the Wolverines and is likely now at or near the top of the safety board. The 6-1, 170-pounder excels on both sides of the ball, and recently informed us that the U-M coaches are already fighting over him.

"Michigan is actually recruiting me for both sides of the ball," he said. "Coach [Josh] Gattis wants me on offense and Coach [Bob] Shoop wants me on defense. Coach [Jim] Harbaugh just wants me on the team. They made it clear to me that if I come to Michigan I can choose what side of the football I want to play on."

Before David's decision, it really seemed as if Mokiao-Atimalala was being recruited as an athlete with potential on both sides of the ball, but now, he's definitely much more needed at safety. Michigan's wide receiver haul is among the nation's best and Mokiao-Atimalala really excels at safety. It's going to be very interesting to see how it plays out with the talented Hawaiian and if U-M extends any other offers to uncommitted safety prospects.