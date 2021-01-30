Michigan Early Enrollee Earns State's Highest Honor

West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards is on a roll. The 5-11, 190-pounder is fresh off a Division I state title, recently picked up his fifth star from 247 Sports and is now Michigan's Mr. Football. He achieved all of that in the matter of about 10 days and is now on campus at U-M ready to embark on his collegiate career as an early enrollee.

Edwards would've been fine with a mediocre statistical season since he helped lead West Bloomfield to a state title, but instead he racked up eye popping stats en route to becoming a champion. In 12 games, Edwards piled up 1,764 yards and 32 touchdowns and added four touchdown receptions as well. Edwards rushed for 257 yards and three touchdowns in the state championship game alone as West Bloomfield cruised to a 41-0 win over Davison in the Division 1 Championship at Ford Field last weekend.

Now at Michigan, Edwards is ready to factor into a talented running back room that already contains Hassan Haskins, Blake Corum and Edwards' classmate, Tavierre Dunlap. The path to playing time got a little easier with Zach Charbonnet deciding to transfer, but Edwards will still have some really good backs to learn from and compete with. Edwards is arguably the most complete back in the room but both Haskins and Corum possess a lot of talent and have obviously been at Michigan already.

It's going to be really interesting to see where Edwards factors into the rotation especially since every back will be playing for a new coach in Mike Hart. We don't know exactly what Hart prioritizes yet, nor do we know how the Michigan legend will rotate his guys. Edwards has prototypical size for the position, long speed, great vision and balance and can really catch the ball out of the backfield. Haskins and Corum are good players, but I think Edwards is too good to keep off the field.