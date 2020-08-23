SI.com
Top Target Donovan Edwards Getting Close To A Decision

BrandonBrown

When you're one of the top prospects in the entire country, you tend to get a little sick of the recruiting process. Blue chippers get bugged by college coaches, reporters, recruiting staffers and friends and family all day long about where they're going to go. That's where things stand with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards.

West Bloomfield's star player is a great kid but he's definitely getting fed up with everything that comes along with being a heavily recruited player. Still, he'll always take the time to talk about his favorite schools, the process and the Wolverines.

Comments

Football

Big Ten Teams Hit Hardest By COVID-19 Attrition

Many players across the Big Ten have already opted out of the 2020 season, so Wolverine Digest took a look at who is losing the most talent.

Eric Rutter

Five-Star Cornerback Will Johnson Talks Michigan, Overall Recruitment

As the top player in the state of Michigan in the 2022 class, Will Johnson is a priority for the Wolverines.

BrandonBrown

MORandy

Michigan Should Use B10 Winter Season To Experiment, Build For Next Fall

With reports of a winter football season coming to the B10, Michigan would be wise to use it as a warm-up to the real thing.

MichaelSpath

Michigan Stockpiling Talent On O-Line In 2021 Class

Michigan has a top 10 recruiting class in the country for 2021 and much of that talent is on offense for the Wolverines.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

What Losing Ambry Thomas Means For Michigan's Secondary

Now that Ambry Thomas has thrown his hat into the ring for the 2021 NFL Draft, Michigan is forced to replace a wealth of talent in the secondary.

Eric Rutter

MORandy

Five-Star PG J.D. Davison Puts Michigan In Top 6

Michigan recently landed in the top group for a five-star prospect before even extending an offer in a surprising turn of events.

Eric Rutter

Discussing The Departure Of Ambry Thomas

There's now a gaping hole at cornerback with Ambry Thomas off to the NFL.

BrandonBrown

Storylines We'll Have To Wait On: The Reintroduction Of Chris Evans

After missing last year due to an academic issue, Chris Evans was poised to return fresh and motivated.

BrandonBrown

Leading Cardiologist: Myocarditis Shouldn't Stop Big Ten From Playing Football

One of the premiere leaders in the cardiology field from the University of Michigan shared his thoughts on a Journal of American Medical Association study regarding myocarditis.

Eric Rutter

lweisenthal

Postponing Big Ten Season Forces Players Into Unfair Position

Michigan tight end Nick Eubanks discussed the turmoil players across the Big Ten feel in light of the postponed season.

Eric Rutter

UMfb