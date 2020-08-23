Top Target Donovan Edwards Getting Close To A Decision

When you're one of the top prospects in the entire country, you tend to get a little sick of the recruiting process. Blue chippers get bugged by college coaches, reporters, recruiting staffers and friends and family all day long about where they're going to go. That's where things stand with West Bloomfield (Mich.) High running back Donovan Edwards.

West Bloomfield's star player is a great kid but he's definitely getting fed up with everything that comes along with being a heavily recruited player. Still, he'll always take the time to talk about his favorite schools, the process and the Wolverines.