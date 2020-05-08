WolverineDigest
Michigan Extends Offer To 2021 Running Back Tavierre Dunlap

Eric Rutter

While Michigan is thoroughly in the mix for 2021 West Bloomfield (Mich.) High four-star running back Donovan Edwards, the Wolverines are aiming to take two players at that position in the class.

That said, the U-M staff and particularly running backs coach Jay Harbaugh is searching for which player would act as the best complement to Edwards should he commit to the Wolverines. Along those lines, Harbaugh extended the latest running back offer to Del Valle (Texas) High four-star Tavierre Dunlap.

With Michigan in the mix, Dunlap now reports over 30 offers to his name and he checks in as a top 20 running back in the country according to 247Sports.com. Other notable programs to have offered the 2021 prospect include UCLA, Nebraska and USC.

On film, Dunlap is speedy enough to win most foot races while remaining patient as he allows for his blocks to shift into place. At 6-0 and 196 pounds, Dunlap is a shifty runner that can help pick up first downs both on the ground and through the air.

Shortly after landing an offer from Michigan, Dunlap’s head coach, Charles Burton, spoke about his skill set and described what the talented 2021 recruit is like on the field.

“He is a complete back,” Burton told Wolverine Digest. “Still has room for improvement in all areas, but the speed he has with his size is special. Great vision and settle movements are great added dimensions to his game.”

While Dunlap has showed his physical talents give him a leg up at the high school level, the question surrounding each highly ranked running back is just how well that skill set will translate to college football. In that respect, Burton sees his soon-to-be senior as an every-down back at the next level.

“Pass blocking needs to get better, but his hands have improved every year, and I expect he can be a weapon in the passing game as well,” Burton said.

In order to see the field in any situation in college, Dunlap will need to continue improving on his game, though his areas of focus are manageable and quite common at this stage.

“Pass protection needs work,” Dunlap said. “He hasn’t been asked to do it as much with us. He can, just will need more reps.”

As a whole, Dunlap is not a finished product yet but shows flashes of superior ability, and a litany of college programs think he can be a big asset to their teams in the future, Michigan included.

What type of running back would you like to see Michigan sign along with Donovan Edwards— more of a speedster than can help out in the passing game or a stout, physical ball carrier that picks up gritty first downs in short yardage situations? Let us know!

