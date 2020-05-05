Michigan Feels 2022 Safety Braelon Allen Could Be Jabrill Peppers Look-A-Like

As one of the premiere hybrid style defensive players in the country, 2022 Fond Du Lac (Wis.) High four-star safety Braelon Allen picked up an offer from Michigan on Sunday night.

New U-M safeties coach Bob Shoop delivered the offer, one that should have been extended a while ago.

“It was kind of funny because me and Coach Shoop have been talking for a couple months now,” Allen told Wolverine Digest. “Obviously, he’s a new coach there, so he was actually unaware that I didn’t have an offer from Michigan. On the phone yesterday, he was kind of like, ‘I talked to one of the defensive assistants the other day, and he asked me if I offered you, and I thought you already had an offer.’ He told me that story and gave me an offer.”

Growing up in Wisconsin, Allen is more than familiar with the Michigan program, and he was overjoyed to finally receive the news of his offer.

“It was an exciting moment for me because, like I said on my Twitter post, it’s a dream school of mine,” Allen said. “It was really cool.”

With early offers also from Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Iowa and Michigan State, Allen spoke about why his U-M offer stands out among the bunch.

“The tradition overall is the biggest thing for me,” Allen said. “What really sparked it is the first ever team that I played for was the Wolverines when I started playing football. That is kind of what got me interested in Michigan. Ever since then, it’s just been a dream school of mine. The tradition overall, Coach [Jim] Harbaugh, really everything about it, plus the academics.”

Growing up playing flag football, Allen was a member of the Wolverines, and that led to him playing video games such as NCAA Football 14 (with Denard Robinson on the cover) as Michigan. From that time on, Allen has considered himself a fan of U-M, and he was supposed to take a visit to Ann Arbor in mid-March before the coronavirus shut down recruiting visits.

However, Allen is still planning to visit campus as soon as he can.

“[It] definitely will be one of the first schools I try to go to,” Allen said.

Along with Michigan, Allen would like to make a stop at Clemson as well after staying in communication with its coaching staff.

“I am definitely trying to get to Clemson— I have talked with them for a while now— Oregon, and pretty much all the offers I have right now,” Allen said. “Those are going to be the main ones I try to get to.”

As a rising prospect, one who ranks as the No. 6 safety in the country, Allen poses more of a threat to offenses than a typical safety. Given his size at 6-2 and 215 pounds, Allen can move into the box and help out in run support in addition to dropping down into coverage. These skills lend to his future as a hybrid defender, a future that is more than compelling to the four-star prospect.

“I’m a versatile player,” Allen said. “You can really put me wherever, and I’ll get the job done. I play downhill. I can pretty much do anything. I can cover the slot, play deep free, come down into the box, rush off the edge… really anything you need me to do. I’m a hard hitter.”

With that in mind, Michigan has pitched Allen on his future as a do-everything member of the Wolverines’ defense.

“That is what they were pitching to me,” Allen said. “That is another reason [Michigan is] so high up on my list right now. I have watched a lot of Jabrill Peppers and this past season Khaleke Hudson, and I like both of those guys a lot.”

With a handful of schools offering as part of a list that is sure to go, Allen previewed what aspects will influence his future collegiate decision the most.

“It’s going to come down to relationships and where I feel is the best fit for me,” Allen said. “I think position is going to be another factor to. If one team wants to move me all around and play me how I like to play and another team wants me in one spot and play that one spot, I’m definitely going to be more comfortable moving around. That is another factor.”

Last season, Allen racked up 50 tackles, five pass breakups, four sacks and three interceptions in his first year at safety after transitioning from a role at corner. Allen helped his team reach the playoffs with a 9-2 record, and he is determined to take the Cardinals even further this fall.

“This season is going to be really special,” Allen said.

Click here for a link to Allen’s sophomore highlight tape.

Now with an offer in hand, Braelon Allen is interested in visiting Michigan as soon as he is able to. Where should Michigan use him on defense if they land him? Let us know!