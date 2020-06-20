WolverineDigest
Top Stories
Game of My Life Podcast
Hockey/Baseball
Football

Quintin Somerville Announcement Primer

Eric Rutter

This weekend may be filled with fireworks for Michigan as a pair of four-star prospects-- Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive end Quintin Somerville and Spanaway (Wash.) Bethel athlete Will Latu. Somerville will be announcing his college decision on Saturday, and Latu is scheduled to commit to a school on Sunday, so this will be an important weekend to monitor on the recruiting trail.

Eric Rutter’s Analysis: When examining Somerville’s decision, it is important to understand the relationships that he has built with the U-M staff. Michigan extended an offer to Somerville back in January of 2019, so the Wolverines have exerted quite a bit of effort in convincing the four-star prospect that he should head to Ann Arbor.

In that respect, Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua, who would be Somerville’s position coach should he choose U-M, has taken the mantle in this recruiting effort. Nua has been in frequent contact with defensive prospects all across the west coast, and Somerville’s school, Saguaro, is a powerhouse program that continually churns out Division 1 talent. Nua has had a lot of time to establish a relationship with the high ceiling recruit, but U-M running backs coach Jay Harbaugh has chipped in with this effort as well.

However, the Wolverines’ pursuit of Somerville does not end there. Throughout the offseason, Michigan five-star quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy has participated in a couple throwing sessions and practices with Somerville, so the future U-M signal caller has put in work here as well, which is not surprising given McCarthy’s recruiting tenacity.

Eric Rutter’s Prediction: Somerville has over 20 offers, though, and he released a top eight of Michigan, Washington, Florida State, Georgia, Utah, Vanderbilt, Arizona State and New Mexico. Up to this point, Michigan has pulled out all the stops in showing interest for Sumerville, and I believe those consistent recruiting pitches have resonated enough for Michigan to earn his commitment later today.

John Garcia’s Analysis: For some time, Michigan has made it very clear where it stands with Somerville from their perspective. They went well out of the region to offer early and appeared to have remained steady in his recruitment, with perhaps increased communication efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Judging by the Arizona native’s list of favorites, with just about all of them outside the Pac-12 footprint, electing to play his college ball away from home has become the most likely scenario.

Rutter mentioned the longevity of a primary recruiter like Nua, who has ties to the area, and it feels like the perfect storm is building up for the Big Ten power to add to its commitment list. The fit makes a lot of sense, too, considering Sommerville is one of the nation’s top edge prospects (hint, hint via SI All-American). UM has been able to maximize compact rushers with similar builds like 2020 second rounder Josh Uche.

John Garcia’s Prediction: I kind of gave my prediction away but the longevity of priority, combined with the willingness to leave his home region, the ties to Coach Nua and the on-field fit make Michigan an extremely logical choice for Sommerville this weekend. 

Who do you think has the upper hand in Somerville's recruitment? With all the chips on the table, where do you think Somerville winds up? Let us know! 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Video: Michigan Among Big Ten's Best Special Teams Since 2015

With strong kickers and punters, and outstanding returnmen, Michigan has excelled at special teams under Jim Harbaugh.

Jake Sage

Michigan Not Among The Three Best Teams In The Big Ten

Michigan doesn't appear any closer to winning the Big Ten now than when Jim Harbaugh arrived in Ann Arbor.

Brandon Brown

by

MICH351

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/19/20

I heard this football scheduling trade proposed for the opening weekend on a podcast I listen to, and I think it's a good idea for all sides.

Steve Deace

by

Parker24

ESPN: Michigan's Most Exciting Player Heading Into 2020

There are several candidates but ESPN picked Nico Collins as Michigan's most exciting player for the 2020 season.

Brandon Brown

by

LoserProgram

Four-Star Tayvion Beasley Floored By Michigan Offer

After winning a national championship in 2019, the good news kept flowing for 2022 cornerback Tayvion Beasley as he landed an offer from Michigan shortly after the conclusion of his standout sophomore season.

Eric Rutter

Should Juwan Howard Pursue Another Transfer For 2020-21?

With Nojel Eastern no longer committed to Michigan, what should Juwan Howard do with an open scholarship for 2020-21?

MichaelSpath

by

CJK5H

Michigan Target Film Study: Will Latu

Four-star athlete Will Latu is announcing his college decision this weekend, and he recently included Michigan in his final four. Do the Wolverines have a shot to add another 2021 pledge?

Eric Rutter

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/17/20

The timing of Michigan facing the most disconnected offseason in college football history, right after Ambry Thomas called out the lack of accountability within the program, is noteworthy.

Steve Deace

by

ih8ttun

Know Your Foe: Wisconsin Badgers

Get yourself familiar with three new Badgers that will visit Ann Arbor this fall.

Brandon Brown

Video: Good Michigan Morning 06/18/20

Could how Michigan decides to open the season play a role in ultimately deciding who wins the quarterback competition?

Steve Deace