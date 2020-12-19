FootballBasketballThe Big House+Hockey/Baseball
Michigan Lands 2022 Defensive Tackle Davonte Miles

Michigan has added another piece to its 2022 class.
On the heels of inking the No. 12 class in the country for the 2021 cycle, Michigan has added to its 2022 haul. River Rouge (Mich.) High defensive tackle Davonte Miles announced via Twitter that he has committed to the Wolverines.

"My journey through football has been a long and trying time," Miles tweeted after his commitment. "I would like to thank God, my family and the Rouge football program for always having my back and guiding me on the right path. I would like to give a very special and big thank you to my mom, my aunties and my Godmama for being my rock through my journey. I am proud to say that I have committed to The University of Michigan. Thanks to Coach Harbaugh and Coach Nua for showing love and offering me. It's only up from here."

The 6-5, 275-pounder has actually played on the edge for most of his high school career, but he had very strong games on the inside against Muskegon and Orchard Lake St. Mary's this past fall that showed his high school staff and the Michigan coaches that he's definitely an interior player at the next level. Throw in his stout build, long arms and basketball background and you have a very raw, very talented prospect to work with along the defensive line.

Miles is commitment No. 4 for Michigan in 2022 as he joins Essexville (Mich.) Garber defensive tackle Alex VanSumeren, Cambridge (Mass.) Buckingham Browne & Nichols inside linebacker Tyler Martin and Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee School tight end Marlin Klein in the class.

