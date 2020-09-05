Breaking Down JJ McCarthy's Monster IMG Academy Debut

Originally from the Chicago area in Illinois, Michigan quarterback commit JJ McCarthy is now at IMG Academy as he embarks on his final prep season. Last night, McCarthy led the Ascenders to a 49-13 win over Venice (Fla.) and really showed why he's rated so highly in the process.

He started out with some jitters, and was putting a lot of heat on his throws early, but he settled into a nice rhythm and really got it done to the tune of 333 yards and five touchdowns on 23-of-37 passing.

McCarthy has come a long way physically and really looks the part as he finishes his high school career. Gone is the lanky, skinny kid with whips for arms, and here to stay is the physical, polished future quarterback of Michigan.