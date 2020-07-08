2022 Quarterback Kaden Cobb Set To Speak With Michigan Later Today

During the 2019 season, Oak Park (Ill.) Fenwick pro-style quarterback Kaden Cobb helped lead a sophomore-laden squad to a 6-5 record as a sophomore captain himself, but the 2022 prospect really jumped on the map from a talent standpoint regardless of his team's pedestrian record.

On Tuesday, Cobb's 2,171 yard, 21 touchdown season paid off when he picked up scholarship offers from Missouri and Boston College one after another. Those were Cobb' first two Power Five offers, but he has been hearing from a host of major conference programs for quite some time, including Michigan. And later today, Cobb is set to have another in a long line of conversations with U-M quarterback coach Ben McDaniels.

“He's been one of the coaches I've been talking to weekly,” Cobb told Wolverine Digest. “Michigan with Coach McDaniels, he's been great.”

Last season, Cobb was a busy prospect and took trips to a handful of Big Ten programs during the fall to learn more about his prospective suitors. Michigan was one of those schools, and the 2022 quarterback broke down his time in Ann Arbor.

“I took a visit to the school and went through the campus and sat down with Coach Harbaugh, so it was good,” Cobb said. “I loved it. I have always been a Michigan fan growing up, Michigan and Notre Dame. I know it's hard to root for two rival schools, but I grew up a Michigan and Notre Dame fan. It was just a blessing to be up there in the first place.”

Throughout the offseason, Cobb has spent his time working out with a hefty amount of Michigan targets that all live in the Chicago area, such as 2021 U-M quarterback commit J.J. McCarthy, Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita four-star Kaleb Brown and La Grange Park (Ill.) Nazareth Academy four-star Tyler Morris. Both players are top 10 wide receivers nationally according to 247Sports.com.

Cobb described these players as a “family” nowadays, and they have helped the rising junior prospect become acclimated to the recruiting process.

“I'm talking to a lot of coaches that are trying to build those relationships,” Cobb said. “I was taking virtual visits to Missouri two weeks ago. I know a lot more school's campuses. I was able to do a mini virtual visits. With Washington State, I'll be able to do one next week or so. Boston College, I have one next week too. Although I can't visit and get the whole in-person feel, I am just doing virtual visits.”

Although the NCAA-mandated dead period has made it a but more difficult for Cobb and other recruits to learn about their potential future colleges, the quickly rising 2022 quarterback prospect has worked to do his due diligence regardless. And for Cobb, that included taking a trip on his own to Purdue's campus recently.

“The tradition,” Cobb said. “I could tell there was a lot of tradition. There was also a lot of people just wandering around campus. You can tell they have a big fan base and a lot of love within the communities. It was an older-feel campus, but they have a lot of newer buildings and facilities that I could see from outside. They take pride on getting to know their recruits very well. It was a good visit even though I couldn't interact with the coaches and get in the buildings.

“Although I wasn't able to meet with the coaches or go in the buildings, it's about an hour and a half drive so I toured the campus and met up with a few players I know from my hometown,” Cobb said.

As a pass-first guy who can use his legs when needed, Cobb doesn't look to run right when the play breaks down, though he does have the ability to extend plays, move around the pocket or flee depending on the situation. The Michigan target takes pride in being able to throw on the run but describes himself as a true pocket passer.

And playing in the Air Raid offense this coming season, Cobb predicts that his stock is going to skyrocket before his junior offseason begins.

Has Michigan identified a sleeper quarterback prospect in the 2022 class in Kaden Cobb? If so, does Coach McDaniels' contact have the Wolverines as an early favorite given Cobb's interest in Michigan as a youngster? Let us know!